Following Super Regional Appearance, Miami Baseball Announces its 2026 Schedule

Head coach J.D. Arteaga announced the Miami Hurricanes’ 2026 baseball schedule Thursday, unveiling a spring slate that features rivalry matchups with Florida and Florida State, a cross-country trip to face Stanford, and another exciting run through ACC play.

Miami opens the season on Feb. 13 with the first of three home games against Lehigh. The Hurricanes remain at Mark Light Field for much of February, hosting UCF, Indiana State and Lafayette before welcoming longtime rival Florida for a three-game series beginning Feb. 27.

The storied rivalry remains perfectly balanced, with Miami and Florida tied 136-136-1 after 236 contests.

The Hurricanes begin ACC competition March 6-8, when Boston College visits Coral Gables. Miami also hosts conference opponents Virginia Tech (April 3-5), Wake Forest (April 10-12) and Cal (April 24-26), giving the Hurricanes four home conference weekends across the spring.

Road conference play takes Miami to Durham to face Duke (March 13-15), Clemson (March 26-28) and NC State (May 1-3). The Hurricanes then close the regular season with the annual rivalry trip to Florida State from May 14-16 in Tallahassee.

One of the headline conference moments of the spring arrives in mid-April, when Miami travels to California for a rare three-game series at Stanford from April 17-19. The Hurricanes will also meet FAU, FIU, Creighton, Bethune-Cookman and FGCU throughout the regular season.

Postseason play begins with the ACC Baseball Championship, set for May 19-24 in Charlotte. NCAA Regionals follow on May 29-June 1, with Super Regionals scheduled for June 5-7 and the College World Series returning to Omaha from June 12-21.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics

Miami Baseball Showed Promising Signs in Fall Scrimmage Against FAU

The Miami Hurricanes opened their fall slate Saturday evening at Mark Light Field, falling to Florida Atlantic, 5–3, through nine innings.

The Hurricanes later rallied to even the score in the additional 10th frame, as both programs agreed to a controlled format featuring 10 innings, with each half-inning limited to five batters.

The Hurricanes showcased a revamped roster featuring 25 fresh new faces, making a strong first impression as Miami tallied 15 hits in its lone fall exhibition of the year.

Florida Atlantic struck first, plating two runs in the opening frame to take an early lead. In the bottom half, Daniel Cuvet drove in Jake Ogden with a sacrifice fly to put Miami on the board before a pitchers’ duel commenced over the next three innings.

With the Hurricanes trailing 2-1 in the fifth, Cuvet delivered again. This time, the junior slugger launched a 356-foot two-run homer over the left-field fence to give Miami a 3-2 advantage.

Read More: Miami Baseball Showed Promising Signs in Fall Scrimmage Against FAU

