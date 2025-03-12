College Baseball Preview & Prediction: How to Watch Miami at Wake Forest
The Miami Hurricanes baseball team kicks off its ACC play on Wednesday night against the red-hot Wake Forest Demon Deacons. While the Canes have been struggling of late, losing their most recent game to the UCF Knights and losing three out of their last four, Wake Forest comes into this series riding a six-game winning streak.
Miami has dropped to 12-6, and the Demon Deacons are sitting at 15-3. This is going to be a huge series for the University of Miami, which desperately needs to get back to their winning ways and get a strong start in conference play. Wake Forest will be a difficult test for the Hurricanes to start ACC play with, but these are the kind of teams they'll have to beat if they want to have a successful season. If the offense gets going, they can compete with the best of them.
How to Watch Miami Baseball at Wake Forest
What: University of Miami Hurricanes @ Wake Forest Demon Deacons
When: Wednesday, March 12
Time: 8:00 PM EST
Where: David F Couch Ballpark, Winston-Salem, North Carolina
TV: ACC Network
Live Stream: ACCNX
Miami Player to Watch
Derek Williams, University of Miami Hurricanes - Williams was the only one to get much of anything going in the team's most recent loss to UCF. The right fielder's two-run home run was most of the Canes' offense in the game. It was good to see them getting contributions from later in their lineup, but they'll need the bats to wake up if their going to knock off Wake Forest.
Wake Forest Player to Watch
Marek Houston, Wake Forest Demon Deacons - Houston has been absolutely on fire to start the season. He's batting .406 while also leading the team with seven home runs, 34 RBIs, and a .797 slugging percentage. Miami will have to find a way to cool him off in this series if they want to come out the other side with a series win.
