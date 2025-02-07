Miami Hurricanes Baseball Announced 2025 National TV Schedule
Miami Hurricanes baseball is scheduled to play seven nationally televised games during the 2025 season, including four at Mark Light Field and one road matchup scheduled to air on ESPNU.
All 36 home games will be carried live on ACC Network or ACC Network Extra for the tenth consecutive season.
The Hurricanes begin the 2025 season on Feb. 14 at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field, hosting Niagara for a three-game set with first pitch slated for 7 p.m.
MIAMI HURRICANES NATIONALLY TELEVISED GAMES IN 2025:
March 14 at Wake Forest (ACCN)
March 20 vs. Florida State (ACCN)
March 21 vs. Florida State (ACCN)
April 18 vs. Georgia Tech (ACCN)
April 19 vs. Georgia Tech (ACCN)
April 26 at Boston College (ACCN)
April 27 at Boston College (ESPNU)
Mark Light Stadium — now Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field — hosted the first college baseball regular season series to be televised on ESPN on Feb. 6, 1981.
Courtesy of the Miami Hurricanes
