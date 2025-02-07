All Hurricanes

Miami Hurricanes Baseball Announced 2025 National TV Schedule

The Miami Hurricanes baseball team has their national TV schedule ready as baseball is one week away.

Justice Sandle

May 23, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami (Fl) Hurricanes outfielder Jake Kulikowski (19) celebrates a home run against the Clemson Tigers in the ninth inning during the ACC Baseball Tournament at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
May 23, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami (Fl) Hurricanes outfielder Jake Kulikowski (19) celebrates a home run against the Clemson Tigers in the ninth inning during the ACC Baseball Tournament at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Miami Hurricanes baseball is scheduled to play seven nationally televised games during the 2025 season, including four at Mark Light Field and one road matchup scheduled to air on ESPNU.

All 36 home games will be carried live on ACC Network or ACC Network Extra for the tenth consecutive season.

The Hurricanes begin the 2025 season on Feb. 14 at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field, hosting Niagara for a three-game set with first pitch slated for 7 p.m.

MIAMI HURRICANES NATIONALLY TELEVISED GAMES IN 2025:

March 14 at Wake Forest (ACCN)

March 20 vs. Florida State (ACCN)

March 21 vs. Florida State (ACCN)

April 18 vs. Georgia Tech (ACCN)

April 19 vs. Georgia Tech (ACCN)

April 26 at Boston College (ACCN)

April 27 at Boston College (ESPNU)

Mark Light Stadium — now Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field — hosted the first college baseball regular season series to be televised on ESPN on Feb. 6, 1981. 

Courtesy of the Miami Hurricanes

 READ MORE FROM MIAMI HURRICANES ON SI:

Miami Baseball Inks 2025 Talent

Miami Hurricanes Baseball Ranks As The No. 1 Recruiting Class In The ACC

From Concrete Jungle To South Beach: Miami Hurricanes Newest Pitcher Rob Evans

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Baseball