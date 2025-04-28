All Hurricanes

College Baseball Top 25: Miami Nearing an Appearance After Another Fantastic Weekend

The Miami Hurricanes have a chance to make an appearance in the top 25 after this weekend's matchup against No. 13 NC State.

Miami's Bobby Marsh is hitting the ball against Florida and bringing in more RBIs on the season
Time is ticking for the Miami Hurricanes. They are close to appearing on the top-25 list as one of the best teams in the country. Over the past month they are been on fire, and it looks like no one has been able to figure out with to do with this new look lineup.

They went through the fire to start the season, dropping series against Florida State and North Carolina, but it has only helped them and the coaching staff of J.D. Arteaga. There is serious smoke in Coral Gables around the Hurricanes right now, and with a massive series this weekend against No. 13 NC State, the Canes have a chance to appear in the top 25 next weekend.

Right now, the Hurricanes have an RPI sitting at 36. They have a few other teams to jump over, but they are sitting with an above .500 record in conference play while also winning 10 of their last 11 games. The only issue the Hurricanes have now is trying to find a way not to lose midweek games against teams they know they can beat. That comes down to good pitching as well. Good news for the Hurricanes is that they don't have a midweek game coming off the road after sweeping Boston College.

All focus is on the Canes this weekend as they prepare for war against the Wolfpack.

Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings:

  1. Texas
  2. LSU
  3. Clemson
  4. North Carolina
  5. Florida State
  6. Oregon
  7. Oregon State
  8. UC Irvine
  9. Georgia
  10. Auburn
  11. Arkansas
  12. Tennessee
  13. NC State
  14. UCLA
  15. Vanderbilt
  16. West Virginia
  17. Louisville
  18. Alabama
  19. Coastal Carolina
  20. Troy
  21. Oklahoma
  22. Southern Miss
  23. Ole Miss
  24. Arizona
  25. Kansas

