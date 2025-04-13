Cuvet and Gonzalez Deliver Season Best Performances To Lift Miami to Series Win Over Duke
CORAL GABLES — The Miami Hurricanes go back to back weekend with a series win as they rally behind 4-1 to get the victory over the Duke Blue Devils 7-6 on a beautiful Sunday afternoon.
All weekend, the Hurricanes had to battle from behind. Friday, it was getting run-ruled at home in one of the worst games all season. They followed that up with a late victory the following day, and on Sunday, the Hurricanes did it again.
It started shaking for freshman Tate DeRias, who has assumed the Sunday starting role. He gave up a quick and early home run to Tyler Albright, giving the Blue Devils a quick 2-0 lead. After that, he was consistent, only giving up two more runs and six hits in 4.2 innings pitched, with a 2.59 ERA.
The following two innings were quiet, with great defensive possessions from both teams, until star third baseman Daniel Cuvet stepped to the plate. Cuvet has been questionable this season with his takes at bat but has started to settle down and become a better player for hits.
He blasted a home run to bring the lead within one. Soon, he would have a chance to take the lead and put the Hurricanes up top.
But he did not do it alone. It started with freshman catcher, today designated hitter, Evan Taveras, hitting a home run to bring the lead with one after the Blue Devils extended the lead to 4-1. Soon after, the bases were loaded with the bottom of the lineup. Jake Ogden whiffed on a few swings, getting struck out, and followed Fabio Peralta with a flyout. Cuvet then returned for the biggest at bat of the season, and he delivered.
Cuvet down 1-2 took what was given to him, and he hit a double out to center field, clearing the bases and giving the Canes a two-run lead.
It was the biggest moment of the season for Cuvet and he took it in with grace.
Soon, Duke would respond with their two-run home run, but it was not enough to stop the hot bats for the Hurricanes.
Senior second baseman Dorian Gonzalez Jr. aided the Hurricanes today, finishing 3-4 at bat with the most important coming in the bottom of the sixth. Once tied, Gonzalez saw a pitched he liked and lifted it over the wall for another Hurricanes homerun. Lifting the Canes to a one-run lead and eventually sealing the victory for the Canes. What's even better is that he did it once again in the eighth inning to give the Canes a two-run lead.
What also helped was Will Smith dominating on the mound after coming in for Carson Fischer and picking up five strikeouts and not allowing a single hit through 2.1 innings. He gets the win for the Hurricanes, solidifying some question marks around the bullpen.
Up next for the Hurricanes is another home game against FAU on April 15, looking to keep their winnings ways afloat before facing off against No. 15 Georgia Tech on the weekend.