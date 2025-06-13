Daniel Cuvet and AJ Ciscar Named to USA Baseball Training Camp
Hurricanes baseball standouts Daniel Cuvet and AJ Ciscar have earned invitations to the 2025 USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Training Camp, as announced by USA Baseball on Friday..
Cuvet returns to the training camp for the second consecutive summer, while Ciscar earns his first appearance after a breakout freshman campaign.
Cuvet delivered another explosive season in 2025 as the Fort Lauderdale, Fla., native led the Hurricanes with a .372 batting average, 18 home runs and 84 RBI — the fifth-most in a single season in Miami history. The sophomore tallied 84 hits, 20 doubles and a team-high 22 multi-RBI games, helping guide the Hurricanes to an NCAA Super Regional appearance.
On the mound, Ciscar quickly cemented his role as a reliable arm for Miami, especially in the back half of the 2025 season. The freshman right-hander appeared in 21 games, making 10 starts, and logged 66.2 innings with a 4.46 ERA. He struck out 65 batters while surrendering 16 walks, holding opposing hitters to a .222 average, finishing with a 6-2 record.
The 2025 Collegiate National Team Training Camp will be held in Cary, North Carolina, featuring a series of intrasquad games and matchups against international opponents from June 26 to July 4.
Cuvet and Ciscar will look to showcase their skills among the nation’s top collegiate players — and represent the Hurricanes on one of baseball’s most prominent amateur stages. USA Baseball is expected to announce the final 26-man roster for the Collegiate National Team following the conclusion of training camp.
Courtesy of Miami Athletics