Daniel Cuvet Smashes Late Homerun Solidifying Hurricanes Win Against FIU
CORAL GABLES — The Miami Hurricanes overcame its mid-week struggles against FIU thanks to a monster bomb from superstar Daniel Cuvet, defeating the Panthers 10-6.
The game started the way most Hurricanes fans would love to see. Jake Ogden smashed a ball out of the park to kick-start a great opening inning for the Hurricanes, followed by Max Galvin.
However, if the Hurricanes want to go far and make a run to Omaha, they need to find some consistency from their bullpen. Reese Lumpkin started again for the Canes and had an impressive outing. He finished six innings but allowed seven hits and two runs, but the Canes' offense continued to be great.
After another quiet second inning, Bobby Marsh added to his RBI total with a triple to bring in Cuvet for another run, extending the lead to three. In the following inning, the two runs that Lumpkin gave up hurt the Hurricanes, but UM's offense followed that with three more runs.
The Hurricanes were cruising to another victory before Alex Guirox was inserted into the try and finished the game for the Canes. The issue he has had is struggling to make it out of a single inning. He is on the tail end of the bullpen with inconsistent performances that hamper the Canes. He gave up three runs and only pitched two frames.
The Hurricanes were on the ropes, but only one person could answer the call, and it was Cuvet. After the Panthers closed within a one-run game, Cuvet walked to the plate with two on at first and second and smashed the Hurricanes' third home run of the game.
Cuvet finished the game going 4-5 at the plate with five RBIs. Cuvet also leads the conference in RBIs (74) as his hot streak continues to lift the Hurricanes to contender status.
The Hurricanes will be back on the road for their final road series of the season against Virginia as they look to snag first place in the conference. With a slim chance of getting the coveted double bye in the ACC Tournament, the Canes look to get their sixth series win in a row and 12th ACC win in a row.