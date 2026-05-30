Everything J.D. Arteaga Said After 2 a.m. Finish Against Troy in Gainesville Regional

The Miami Hurricanes find another way to win an outstanding and electric game in Regionals, besting the Troy Trojans in a game that finished at 1:53 a.m. ET.

The Hurricanes will have some rest before they face off against host team Florida in the winners' bracket, but first, head coach J.D. Arteaga took to the stage and answered a few late-night questions after the match.

Here is everything Arteaga said after the victroy:

Opening statements...

Fought on both sides, Troy, that's a really good team. Don't give up. And, you know, whatever we would do, they kind of answered there, and it was just a good game, a good game all the way around. So even it is 2 in the morning when the game ended. But again, it's nice to see some of our guys that are veteran guys come through. You know, with the big three-run home run, and Ogden getting the rally going there in the bottom of the eighth with a leadoff double and Max driving him in. And then, you know, which really hasn't done a whole lot. And that's, I told the team, this time of year and regionals, it's always somebody that hasn't been doing it or hasn't been in the game. It's going to get big outs or get a big hit or a big defensive play, whatever it is, and we saw that tonight. So it's a good combination of some of the old guys and the freshmen that have been really good the last, I don't know, four or five games. It's just, it was fun, good to see. And even Gladwell after that eighth inning, giving that two-run home run and coming back and shutting the game down. So just a good game all the way around.

On the 8th Inning Rally...

It was fine. It was still a tight game, right? I mean, we still, we were gonna get the last at-bat. It was 5-5 at that point. And the nine-hole hitter coming up and those guys right after. So I mean, it was fine. And these guys, you know, Gladwell's been really, really good for us all year. And the team just really responded and had his back and getting those big, you know, five runs there in the bottom of the eighth.

Yeah, you know, it's uh, we're gonna have bad at-bats in big situations and we're not gonna come through, you know, but again, this team, my team, any team I'm coaching, man, we're gonna, one bad at-bat, one bad pitch, one bad game is not gonna affect the next one. I'm just proud of these guys.

On The Delay...

Yeah, certain things you can't control, man, and weather, you know, the big man upstairs is the one that controls that, and I'll never complain about any situation he puts me in because I've been blessed my entire life. So it's just another situation. It's a delay and then five hours, six hours, four hours, whatever it might be. I've got a pretty good feeling it's not gonna be the last delay of the weekend. So whenever, whenever they say play ball, we'll be ready to play.

On Jack Dorso...

I think it was outstanding. It was outstanding. And, and look, Rob's been great for us all year. Didn't have his best stuff, but battled five innings, 96, 97 pitches, you know, but give us a chance to win, which is all you can really ask for from a starting pitcher. We'd love to see him go seven or eight every time out, but today wasn't his night. But Jack came in and really did a great job. And he's been, for the last couple of weeks, he's been thrown about very well.

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