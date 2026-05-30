Miami Baseball Outlasts Late Night Madness Against Troy In Gainesville Regional

What was meant to be a classic matchup between the Miami Hurricanes and the Troy Trojans turned into late-night madness in Gainesville, Fla.

Game two of the Gainesville Regional was scheduled to start at 6:00 p.m. ET, but impending weather pushed the first pitch back by four hours and 15 minutes to 10:15 p.m. ET. What ensued was chaos.

Nerves were already high, caffeine had been consumed, and the game that followed matched said intensity.

The first three innings would fly by with a breeze. It was a quick pitchers' duel between Canes Ace Rob Evans and Trojans starterBenjamin Stubbs.

Both would attack quickly, but the Hurricanes would be the first to strike, a trend they have followed all season.

It started from an unlikely source, but with how the bottom of the Hurricanes' lineup has been playing recently, it was almost expected.

Shortstop Vance Sheahan would smash his third home run of the season to kick-start the scoring barrage for the Canes.

Following him would be Jake Ogden and Max Galvin getting on base before Miami’s leading batter Derek Williams would find his way back into rhythm with a three-run shot to give Miami a quick 4-0 lead.

You hang it.....🤷‍♂️



A 3-run SHOT for Derek! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/EGmbCM5CWa — Miami Hurricanes Baseball (@CanesBaseball) May 30, 2026

However, this is a game that was quickly starting to effect both pitchers the later it got.

Evans was starting to fatigue, and the Trojans would take advantage. Evans would give up some hits in the top of the fifth inning, giving life and momentum back to Troy, who would cut the lead to one run.

Evans night was done after five innings, allowing the Canes to go into their bullpen.

It would prove to be an effective outing, starting with freshman Jack Dorso in relief. He delivered two clean outings, slowing the Trojans momentum.

Zo and Vance make it happen! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Rof1w2l8rs — Miami Hurricanes Baseball (@CanesBaseball) May 30, 2026

Miami would respond thanks to a wild pitch and an error in the bottom of the seventh inning allowing Williams to go from first to home to push the lead to two.

Freshman Gabriel Milano almost pushed the lead with a three-run shot, but it was stolen from him, keeping the game in reach for the Trojans, with a new arm entering for Miami.

Entering the eighth inning, everyone was exhausted, but time was still there for someone to make a play. 1:17 a.m., and elite baseball was still being played.

Canes closer Lyndon Glidewell would enter, but after he shook off a pitch, he would give up a two-run shot. Drew Nelson would rob the Canes of a homer and respond with one of his own to tie the game.

However, following would be the Canes best offensive outing of the game.

It was clear that neither team wanted to play the first game of tomorrow’s slate, and it was going to come down to that.

The Hurricanes would find a way to get the bases loaded and bring some runners in, extending the lead time after time.

Then, unlikely daggers coming from this game from off the bench from Brandon DeGoti, who was brought in for Milano for defensive purposes, would hit a two-run RBI double, giving the canes a 10-5 lead.

THAT'S TWO MORE!



It's 10-5 Miami thanks to Brandon DeGoti! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/pKd4qj37rR — Miami Hurricanes Baseball (@CanesBaseball) May 30, 2026

Glidwell would finish off the Trojans ending the game at 1:53 a.m. ET.

The Hurricanes will take on the Florida Gators in the winners bracket at 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.

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