Former Miami Hurricanes in the 2025 MLB Postseason

The 2025 MLB postseason is here and some former Miami Hurricanes are set to play October baseball.

Justice Sandle

Sep 26, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox second baseman Romy Gonzalez (23) runs home to score the game winning run against the Detroit Tigers during the ninth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Sep 26, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox second baseman Romy Gonzalez (23) runs home to score the game winning run against the Detroit Tigers during the ninth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
There are a lot of things great about sports but there could be nothing better than October baseball.

The MLB postseason is here, and the Miami Hurricanes have a few alumni ready to make a massive impact as the playoffs have started.

Cleveland Guardians Trio:

Sep 27, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians first baseman CJ Kayfus (63) celebrates after being by a pitch with t
Sep 27, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians first baseman CJ Kayfus (63) celebrates after being by a pitch with the bases loaded to win the game against the Texas Rangers during the ninth inning at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Hurricanes have turned into a farm house for the Gardians over the year. Slade Cecconi has been a solid arm in the rotation, while Andrew Walters has been out since June because he tore his right lat tendon. He has undergone surgery successfully and is rehabbing.

The biggest surprise of the season has been a boost to the offense when CJ Kayfus was called up. Since being in the show in August, he has slashed .220/.292/.415 with four home runs and 19 RBIs. During their first playoff game, Kayfus only saw one at bat and went 0-1.

A Consistent Red Sox

Sep 26, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox second baseman Romy Gonzalez (23) gets a base hit in the ninth innin
Sep 26, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox second baseman Romy Gonzalez (23) gets a base hit in the ninth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The Boston College second baseman, has been a consistent hitter all season. Gonzalez has slashed .305/.343.483 this season with only nine homers but with an impressive 53 RBis. He had a hot September, but has cooled off as the postseason got closer. In his first game of the American League Wildcard opener against the against the New York Yankees, he went 0-3.

Offseason Catch-up: Miami Baseball Ranked With A Top Five 2025 Recruiting Class

After their first appearance in Super Regionals since 2016, the Miami Hurricanes baseball team has brought back most of its roster from last season. It has now added a top-five recruiting class, according to Perfect Game USA.

The Hurricanes are the second-highest team in the ACC behind Virginia, but this only shows that this is going to be a great season for J.D. Arteaga, who is entering his third season.

1. Tennessee

2. Texas

3. Arkansas

4. Virginia

5. Miami

6. LSU

7. Oklahoma State

8. Alabama

9. Mississippi State

10. Wake Forest

11. Aubrun

12. UCF

13. Texas A&M

14. Indiana

15. Oklahoma

16. West Virginia

17. Arinzona State

18. USC

19. LaSalle

20. Stanford

21. Oregon State

22. Florida

23. UCLA

24. Virginia tech

25. Oregon

