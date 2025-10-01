Former Miami Hurricanes in the 2025 MLB Postseason
There are a lot of things great about sports but there could be nothing better than October baseball.
The MLB postseason is here, and the Miami Hurricanes have a few alumni ready to make a massive impact as the playoffs have started.
Cleveland Guardians Trio:
The Hurricanes have turned into a farm house for the Gardians over the year. Slade Cecconi has been a solid arm in the rotation, while Andrew Walters has been out since June because he tore his right lat tendon. He has undergone surgery successfully and is rehabbing.
The biggest surprise of the season has been a boost to the offense when CJ Kayfus was called up. Since being in the show in August, he has slashed .220/.292/.415 with four home runs and 19 RBIs. During their first playoff game, Kayfus only saw one at bat and went 0-1.
A Consistent Red Sox
The Boston College second baseman, has been a consistent hitter all season. Gonzalez has slashed .305/.343.483 this season with only nine homers but with an impressive 53 RBis. He had a hot September, but has cooled off as the postseason got closer. In his first game of the American League Wildcard opener against the against the New York Yankees, he went 0-3.
Offseason Catch-up: Miami Baseball Ranked With A Top Five 2025 Recruiting Class
After their first appearance in Super Regionals since 2016, the Miami Hurricanes baseball team has brought back most of its roster from last season. It has now added a top-five recruiting class, according to Perfect Game USA.
The Hurricanes are the second-highest team in the ACC behind Virginia, but this only shows that this is going to be a great season for J.D. Arteaga, who is entering his third season.
1. Tennessee
2. Texas
3. Arkansas
4. Virginia
5. Miami
6. LSU
7. Oklahoma State
8. Alabama
9. Mississippi State
10. Wake Forest
11. Aubrun
12. UCF
13. Texas A&M
14. Indiana
15. Oklahoma
16. West Virginia
17. Arinzona State
18. USC
19. LaSalle
20. Stanford
21. Oregon State
22. Florida
23. UCLA
24. Virginia tech
25. Oregon
