Griffin Hugus Receives Praise from Columbia Coach Brett Boretti After Complete Game

Columbia Coach Brett Boretti had nothing but respect for the Hurricanes' star pitcher as he took control of the game on the mound all night long.

Miami Saturday Pitcher Griffin Hugus against Princeton.
Miami Saturday Pitcher Griffin Hugus against Princeton.

HATTIESBURG, Miss. — It was a late-night matchup for the Miami Hurricanes, but they didn't stop them from playing a fantastic game against a red-hot Columbia Lions team.

Many will praise senior Dorian Gonzalez Jr. for his monster night, deservedly so, but pitcher Griffin Hugus commanded the mound all night, completing his second complete game of the season. This time it comes in the form of a win.

Lions head coach Brett Boretti praised Hugus and the Hurricanes after the tough 14-1 loss.

Miami Hurricanes pitcher Griffin Hugus throwing a complete game in the 2025 Hattiesburg Regional against Columbia
Miami Hurricanes pitcher Griffin Hugus throwing a complete game in the 2025 Hattiesburg Regional against Columbia

“I thought Hugus threw a real good game," Brent Boretti said. "You have to give him all the credit in the world to throw a CG (complete game) in the winners’ bracket game to set them up for a really good situation with their pitching. They jumped out on us and did a really nice job early. We got ourselves out of a couple of situations, and then we couldn’t get off the field. I think there was three different two-out occasions that they had scored runs, and we couldn’t get off and they made us pay for it. They played really well, and the score is what it is at the end of the day.”

Now the Hurricanes await their next opponent. Southern Miss and the Lions will battle once again for a chance to reach the Regional finals to face Miami. The Hurricanes are looking to reach their first super regional since the 2016 season, the last time the Canes were also in the College World Series.

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

