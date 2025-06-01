Griffin Hugus Receives Praise from Columbia Coach Brett Boretti After Complete Game
HATTIESBURG, Miss. — It was a late-night matchup for the Miami Hurricanes, but they didn't stop them from playing a fantastic game against a red-hot Columbia Lions team.
Many will praise senior Dorian Gonzalez Jr. for his monster night, deservedly so, but pitcher Griffin Hugus commanded the mound all night, completing his second complete game of the season. This time it comes in the form of a win.
Lions head coach Brett Boretti praised Hugus and the Hurricanes after the tough 14-1 loss.
“I thought Hugus threw a real good game," Brent Boretti said. "You have to give him all the credit in the world to throw a CG (complete game) in the winners’ bracket game to set them up for a really good situation with their pitching. They jumped out on us and did a really nice job early. We got ourselves out of a couple of situations, and then we couldn’t get off the field. I think there was three different two-out occasions that they had scored runs, and we couldn’t get off and they made us pay for it. They played really well, and the score is what it is at the end of the day.”
Now the Hurricanes await their next opponent. Southern Miss and the Lions will battle once again for a chance to reach the Regional finals to face Miami. The Hurricanes are looking to reach their first super regional since the 2016 season, the last time the Canes were also in the College World Series.