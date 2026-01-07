Miami's Potential First Round MLB Pick Tabbed Preseason First Team All-American

University of Miami third baseman Daniel Cuvet has been named a Preseason First Team All-American by Perfect Game, marking the second consecutive season he has earned preseason first-team recognition from the organization.

Cuvet is coming off a standout sophomore campaign in which he emerged as one of the nation’s most productive hitters. In 2025, he started 61 games for the Hurricanes and posted a .372 batting average with 84 hits, 18 home runs, 84 RBI, 20 doubles and a .708 slugging percentage, while reaching base at a .450 clip.

Cuvet’s 84 RBI during the 2025 season ranked fifth-most in a single season in Miami history, while his 42 career home runs are tied for seventh all-time at Miami following his sophomore year. He recorded 26 multi-hit games and 22 multi-RBI performances, including 10 games with at least three RBIs.

Cuvet continued his strong play in the postseason, earning Hattiesburg Regional MVP honors after batting .385 with two doubles, a home run and five RBIs to help Miami advance to the NCAA Louisville Super Regional for the first time since 2016.

Across his first two collegiate seasons, Cuvet has appeared in 118 games, compiling a .361 career batting average with 165 hits, 42 home runs, 159 RBIs, 35 doubles and a 1.161 OPS.

Miami opens the 2026 season on Friday, Feb. 13, against Lehigh at Mark Light Field, with first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics

Miami Baseball Announces its 2026 Schedule

Miami opens the season on Feb. 13 with the first of three home games against Lehigh. The Hurricanes remain at Mark Light Field for much of February, hosting UCF, Indiana State and Lafayette before welcoming longtime rival Florida for a three-game series beginning Feb. 27.

The storied rivalry remains perfectly balanced, with Miami and Florida tied 136-136-1 after 236 contests.

The Hurricanes begin ACC competition March 6-8, when Boston College visits Coral Gables. Miami also hosts conference opponents Virginia Tech (April 3-5), Wake Forest (April 10-12) and Cal (April 24-26), giving the Hurricanes four home conference weekends across the spring.

Road conference play takes Miami to Durham to face Duke (March 13-15), Clemson (March 26-28) and NC State (May 1-3). The Hurricanes then close the regular season with the annual rivalry trip to Florida State from May 14-16 in Tallahassee.

One of the headline conference moments of the spring arrives in mid-April, when Miami travels to California for a rare three-game series at Stanford from April 17-19. The Hurricanes will also meet FAU, FIU, Creighton, Bethune-Cookman, and FGCU throughout the regular season.

