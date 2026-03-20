How to Watch Miami Baseball Attempt to Snap Weekend Series Losing Streak Against Creighton

The Miami Hurricanes return home after a road weekend series against the Duke Blue Devils more disappointed than they expected. They have now lost three series in a row, which doesn't match what the Ohama expectations that many had for this team.

Offensively, they have something, even with the injury to Max Galvin. They still need to adjust to some things, with the bottom of the lineup still being figured out, but two through seven are elite.

Moreover, Derek Williams, Daniel Cuvet, and Alex Sosa are battling for the most home runs on the team. But everything continues to be overlooked because the pitching staff is out of order.

If the Hurricanes can find ways to use this offense and having pitching that can balance from it, then they can snap their losing streak.

Friday Night Starter; AJ Ciscar

Saturday Night Starter: Rob Evans

Sunday Starter: Lazaro Collera

Last Miami Outing: Miami Continues Undefeated Midweek Streak Alive Downing FIU

A lot has gone wrong this season with the Miami Hurricanes, but one thing that has translated well compared to last season is the midweek outings.

The Hurricanes pick up another win during a dominant offensive performance against the FIU Panthers, defeating them 10-3.

It started quickly for the Hurricanes as their rising superstar barrelled his eighth home run of the season. Derek Williams needs to be considered for ACC Player of the Year, as he lifted a bomb over left field to give the Canes a 3-0 lead quickly into the game.

However, the Panthers would respond with one run in the bottom of the first. The Canes would continue to let freshman pitcher Sebastian Santos-Olson work on his game during his midweek starts. The lefty would give the Canes 3.1 innings, allowing five hits and three earned runs.

How to Watch: Miami vs. Creighton Baseball

Who: Miami and Creighton

When: March 20, 10:10 p.m. ET

Where: Mark Light Field, Coral Gables, Fla.

TV: ACCNX

Last Time Out, Creighton: The Bluejays defated Omaha in a mid week matchup. They have had a slow start to the season but have an offensive and defesive staff that can complete with anyone.

Last Time Out, Miami: The Hurricanes defeated FIU in a midweek game. The Hurricanes saw Derek Williams continue his hot start to the season, while the Canes played more team-friendly baseball. The Bullpen was solid, but the question is, can that same bullpen

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