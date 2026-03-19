Miami Continues Undefeated Midweek Streak Alive Downing FIU

A lot has gone wrong this season with the Miami Hurricanes, but one thing that has translated well compared to last season is the midweek outings.

The Hurricanes pick up another win during a dominant offensive performance against the FIU Panthers, defeating them 10-3.

It started quickly for the Hurricanes as their rising superstar barrelled his eighth home run of the season. Derek Williams needs to be considered for ACC Player of the Year, as he lifted a bomb over left field to give the Canes a 3-0 lead quickly into the game.

However, the Panthers would respond with one run in the bottom of the first. The Canes would continue to let freshman pitcher Sebastian Santos-Olson work on his game during his midweek starts. The lefty would give the Canes 3.1 innings, allowing five hits and three earned runs.

The Panthers would tie the game in the bottom of the fourth before the Canes would explode for another three-run inning. The Hurricanes in the top of the fifth would find themselves with Jake Ogden and Vance Sheahan on base with Daniel Cuvet due. The Canes' superstar would single out to left field to drive in two runs to take the lead back.

After Alex Sosa would double, bringing in Cuvet to give the Canes a 6-3 lead. They would never let the Panthers score again, while they added more runs in the sixth and eighth innings.

The Hurricanes would cycle between three more pitches, with one idea that someone from the bunch start on Sunday as that slot is now open. Jake Dorn would throw for 3.0 innings, throwing four Ks, and only allowing two hits. Packy Bradley-Cooney would only throw for one out, and Lyndon Glidewell would throw for 1.1 innings throwing three Ks and only giving up one hit.

The Canes would add a run in the sixth before putting together another three-run inning in the eighth for more insurance. Freshman Dylan Dubovik brought a run in with a sacrifice-fly, and Sheahan would bring in a run with a single, and Ogden would sacrifice fly another run in.

The Canes would have closer Ryan Bilka come in the bottom of the ninth to stuff out the Panthers' hopes, while Dorn picked up his second win of the season.

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