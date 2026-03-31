How to Watch Miami's Midweek Matchup Against Florida Gulf Coast

Even with all the ups and downs of the season, the Miami Hurricanes are starting to find their groove again after dropping series against Florida and now the newly ranked Boston College.

The Canes sit No. 39 in the NCAA RPI and are still in a great position to be a postseason team; however, they have to keep up their winning ways.

The Hurricanes have won their last eight of nine games and have been undefeated during midweek competition. Now the Canes will turn their attention to Florida Gulf Coast.

The Hurricanes' offense continues to hum and be one of the best in the country. However, the bullpen continues to have questions all around. It is incredibly thin, and even a returning Frank Menedez wasn't enough to throw off what is in there.

Starters are still trying to find their role, but the Canes still have solid starts. Their bullpen remains the biggest question mark as they get deeper into conference play.

Moreover, against another hot offense, the Canes continue to look towards their pitching staff, which is also trying to find answers.

J.D. Arteaga has a lot of question marks to deal with over the next few weeks as the team's health, rotational pieces, and how he can continue to rally and fight through all the changes that have happened.

HOW TO WATCH: Florida Gulf Coast at Miami

Miami Catcher Alex Sosa hitting a homerun against Boston College | Miami Hurricanes Athletics

Who: Miami and Florida Gulf Coast

When: March 31 at 6:00 p.m. ET

Where: Mark Light Stadium, Coral Gables, Fla.

TV: ACCNX

Last Time Out, Florida Gulf Coast: FGCU mounted a late rally in the eighth inning, pushing across three runs but stranded five over the final two innings in a 7-3 loss to No. 22 USF

Last Time Out, Miami: The Canes defeated Clemson on Saturday for their first ACC Series win of the season that was highlighted by a grand slam from Derek Williams.

KEY STATS:

The Eagle offense ranks third in the nation in hits while fielding a squad that ranks eighth nationally in hits of their own.

Miami also ranks second in runs scored and third nationally in scoring.

Miami's pitching squad, which ranks 16th nationally in strikeouts per nine innings

Eagle pitching squad that ranks 12th nationally

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