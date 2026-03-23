How to Watch Miami Baseball Look to Extend Win Streak to Five Against FAU

The Miami Hurricanes are starting to streak at the right time. After a series sweep against Creighton, the Canes are preparing to keep their streak alive.

The Hurricanes have remained undefeated this season during the midweek, unlike last year. Now the Canes want to push forward and win their fifth game in a row before they get back on the road to take on Clemson during the weekend.

The Canes take on the FAU Owls after defeating them earlier in the season, thanks to a fantastic and electric comeback, thanks to the offense.

Miami Player the Watch: Daniel Cuvet

Daniel Cuvet After a home run | Miami Hurricanes Athletics

Cuvet is home to a history watch at the moment for the Canes. He is tied third all-time in home runs in program history and is 11 away from being the sole man on top. Cuvet continues to work out of his early-season "funk."

How to Watch: Miami vs. FAU Baseball

Who: Miami and FAU

When: March 24, 6 p.m. ET

Where: Mark Light Field, Coral Gables, Fla.

TV: ACCNX

Last Time Out, FAU: The Owls dropped their last game of the series against UTSA, where they were run-ruled 18-8, dropping to 14-10 on the season.

Last Time Out, Miami: The Hurricanes run-ruled the Bluejays 15-5 after another impressive offensive performance. The Canes saw Daniel Cuvet, Derek Williams, Alex Sosa, and Brylan West smashing home runs, highlighting the lengthy lineup the Canes have.

BOCA RATON — Last season, any midweek Florida team would give the Miami Hurricanes a spook and spoil their mood before the weekend. This season, No. 17 Miami is 2-0 in those matchups, and electrically, they battle back three runs down against FAU at the top of the ninth to pick up their 10th win of the season.

The Hurricanes' offense is off to a historic start this season, scoring the most runs in a 10-game span in program history, but getting there took a few bumps on the road up north against the Owls.

These midweek matchups have seen some elite pitching performances standing across from the Canes, while defensively, they struggle to do the simple things.

A great offense can save a bad defense, but if Miami can balance out both, they are the most dangerous team in the country.

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