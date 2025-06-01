How To Watch NCAA Baseball Tournament: Miami in Hattiesburg Regional Final
Don't look now, but the Miami Hurricanes of old have started to find themselves at the right time of the season. They are in their first regional finals for the first time since 2019 and are looking for their first regional win since 2016.
The Hurricanes will be going with freshman Tate DeRias as their starter for the Sunday night game. They will also try to continue the electric bats that have taken the Canes to another level.
The Hurricanes have already played Columbia, and a rematch would be interesting after the Canes blasted them last night, 14-1. Playing Southern Miss, however, would be a fun matchup for the Canes. The 16-seeded Golden Eagles will have to run through some arms to have a chance, but they also have some strong bats that will get on base. The only issue for the Eagles is that they struggle to bring in runs.
If the Canes do win, they will find themselves in a great position. They will still need to pay attention to what is happening in Nashville, as three outcomes are in play: The Canes can host supers if Wright State wins out, or they will be headed to Nashville or Louisville if those two teams win. Either way, hosting a super regional is in play for the Hurricanes.
How To Watch: Miami in Hattiesburg Regional Finals
What: University of Miami Hurricanes vs. Southern Miss/Columbia
When: Sunday, June 1
Where: Pete Taylor Park, Hattiesburg, Miss.
TV: ACC
Live Stream: ESPN+
NCAA baseball tournament schedule
Here's a look at the important dates for the 2025 NCAA baseball tournament schedule:
- Selection show: Monday, May 26 (noon ET)
- Regionals: May 30-June 2
- Super Regionals: June 6-9
- College World Series: June 13-22/23