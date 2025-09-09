Hurricanes Baseball to Host FAU in First Fall Scrimmage
The Miami Hurricanes baseball program will open its fall baseball slate with a home scrimmage against Florida Atlantic on Saturday, Oct. 18. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field.
Admission to the scrimmage is free and open to the public.
Miami, led by head coach J.D. Arteaga, is coming off its first NCAA Super Regional appearance since 2016. The matchup with the Owls will give fans an early opportunity to see the Hurricanes’ returning veterans alongside a highly regarded group of newcomers.
Miami Hurricanes baseball head coach J.D. Arteaga announced the hiring of former Major League Baseball catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia as the program’s new Director of Program Development.
A native of West Palm Beach, Fla., Saltalamacchia brings more than a decade of MLB experience to Coral Gables.
A switch-hitting catcher, he made his big-league debut with the Atlanta Braves on May 2, 2007, his 22nd birthday, and went on to play for the Texas Rangers, Boston Red Sox, Miami Marlins, Arizona Diamondbacks, Detroit Tigers and Toronto Blue Jays. Over a 12-year career, he compiled a .232 batting average with 110 home runs and 381 RBIs.
Saltalamacchia was also a member of the 2013 World Series champion Boston Red Sox, contributing behind the dish during their title run.
Following his retirement in 2019, Saltalamacchia transitioned into coaching and player development. He served as a coach at The King’s Academy in West Palm Beach before moving into the collegiate summer ranks. In 2024, he was named head coach of the Falmouth Commodores in the Cape Cod Baseball League.
Under his leadership and lone season in Cape Cod, the Commodores produced a record number of Cape League All-Stars, saw 21 players selected in the MLB Draft, including three first-round picks, and guided infielder Maika Niu to league MVP honors. Off the field, Saltalamacchia helped set new marks in sponsorship donations, merchandise sales and youth clinic participation.
“We’re excited to welcome Jarrod and his family to Coral Gables and the Hurricanes baseball family,” Arteaga said. “He brings great experiences as a former player, he’s a proven leader and his ability to prepare young baseball players for the next level is something we value very much at Miami.”
