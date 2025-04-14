J.D. Arteaga Gives Injury Updates After Series Win Against Duke
CORAL GABLES — The Miami Hurricanes are making strides to turn their season around. After a gauntlet of an opening ACC schedule, they have one back-to-back series against Pitt and Duke. No, they are not the best teams in the conference, but some signs of life needed to be shown after a heartbreaking start.
After the Sunday game against the Blue Devils, J.D. Arteaga gave a few updates on some key players that will be missing some time, which now plays a massive role with No. 14 Georiga Tech approaching.
On Nick Robert...
elbow injuries are kind of funny sometimes it's the pain that you can't throw and sometimes it's more of a command issue because the double was just not stable with him you know his stuff was good his velocity was up and stuff like that but it just wasn't stable and explains a lot of his command issues and missing over the plate and stuff like that and finally he said something about it and we we looked into it i fully expected nothing to come out of it um but I was I was way off. He has a significant bone spur in the area that caused the tear, and it's only a matter of time before it goes, so we're going to go ahead and get it fixed.
On Derek Williams...
He was unable to play. He's kind of aggravated his hand, and we'll be running tests tomorrow to see what you know the long-term issues are going to be. That's, you know, just bad news coming in today, and knowing they had a left-hander on the mount and they had a bullpen full of left-handers, he's been our hottest right-handed bat.
Yeah, I mean, that's when you know it was [on a swing in Saturday's win against Duke]. That's when it, I guess, aggravated it or something. He's been dealing with a little bit for a while but he was hot so he didn't want to talk about it too much but yeah definitely on that on that swing it he aggravated again and you know we're hoping maybe, he put a good swing after that you know, but he showed up today and and there was no way. We feel bad for Derek, but as a team, we move forward and next man up.