J.D. Arteaga Previews UCF Before ACC Play Gets Under Way
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes (12-5) are on the road for several days and start their road trip in Orlando taking on UCF (12-3).
Coach J.D. Arteaga knows that this is one of those games the Hurricanes have to win especially with the stretch of games ahead on their schedule.
"Well, that's the goal, Arteaga said. "We're not waiting next week every game we're trying to put the whole every asset that. That's what the game is together. So that's always to goal, you know, and we do not wait till next weekend or we're hoping, you know, Tuesday, we put it all together at that UCF team that you know, we owe a lot of guys for last year, and that's one of those teams that are on our checklist."
Last season, the Hurricanes suffered an early loss, their first in the J.D. Arteaga era, 4-3 in an upset victory at home. The Knights have a 10-2 home record, the same as the Hurricanes, and look to get some revenge from last season.
Arteaga is happy with some of the production he is getting from young players getting an opportunity and looks to continue that against the Knights.
"We got to get up to those guys and payback, go to their place, and beat them, Arteaga said. "So I'm happy with the way that we swung the at a couple of guys who had opportunities that haven't been playing Peralta and Renzo did a great job today so I gave them an opportunity, man, when you get it, make the best of it and get back to the lineup tomorrow."
More Miami Hurricanes Baseball News:
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.