Miami Rising Star Enters the Transfer Portal After National Championship Game

The Miami Hurricanes have seen a mass departure of talent from the portal after the National Championship game against No. 1 Indiana but none that sent shockwave around the program, until now.

The Hurricanes have now loss budding star freshman Girard Pringle Jr. to the transfer portal.

The 5'10 190 lbs. freshman saw his chance to take the field all throughout the season and at one point was RB1 for the Canes. His speed and patience was the best quilties of the young talented back.

Pringle rushed for 375 yards on 62 carries for four touchdowns. He averaged 6.0 yards a carry and rushed for 100 yards (116) against in Miami's 41-7 victory over NC State.

The Hurricanes' running back room is already crowded thanks to the return of Mark Fletcher Jr. CharMar Brown, if healthy, will return as a good balance option, as well as Jordan Lyle, who also dealt with injuries all season.

The Hurricanes also have another talented freshman entering, Javian Mallory, leaving Pringle as the odd man out.

The State of the Hurricanes Running Back Room

Projected Depth Chart

1. Mark Fletcher Jr.

2. Jordan Lyle

3. CharMar Brown

4. Javian Mallary

The Hurricanes will return Fletcher as he looks to finish his Hurricanes career as the No. 1 rusher all-time in program history. He also looks to bring in a title for his hometown team.

Fletcher rushed for 1,202 rushing yards in his junior season and finished sixth most for a single season in Miami history. Fletcher is now tied for seventh in Miami history with 12 rushing touchdowns, seventh in Miami history with 2,313 career rushing yards, and tied for fifth with 26 TDs on the ground.

The star back also missed two games to start the season due to injury. Moreover, he will return for his final season with Miami to complete his mission of being one of the best backs in the country, raise his draft stock, and continue to climb the all-time Hurricanes list.

Fletcher will enter the 2026 season 1,206 rushing yards behind Duke Johnson for the Miami career record and nine rushing TDs behind Stephen McGuire to set the Hurricanes' all-time mark.

