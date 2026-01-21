Miami Loses Coach to Another College Football Playoff Team

The Miami Hurricanes are set to lose one of their top position coaches after the dust has setting from teh National Championship game loss.

Miami's tight end coach, Cody Woodiel, is expected to be in Ole Miss as the new co-offensive coordinator for the 2026 college football season.

Woodiel is a native of Hernando, MS, and a return home was not so far out of reach that this could have happened. He was responsible for a lot of talented recruits from the area and helped produce some of the biggest stars at TE'U'.

While at Miami, Woodiel recruited a strong group of players, including four-star prospects like Elija Lofton, Gavin Mueller, Artavius Jones, Brock Schott, Israel Briggs, and Luka Gilbert.

While some have left for other places, He has still consistently brought in talent from all over the country.

The Hurricanes now prepare for life without him and look for a new coach for the room.

Where Does Miami Football Rank in the Final AP Top 25 Poll

The clock has struck zero on the 2025 college football season, and the final AP Poll is out, grading the top teams in the country.

It came down to the final game, and the Miami Hurricanes fell short, earning the No. 2 ranking in the AP Top 25.

As the dust settles from the classic National Championship Game between No. 1 Indiana and No. 2 Miami, one team had to lose. Miami tops the ACC with teams in the top 25. Following them is at the very bottom with No. 16 Virginia as the lone other conference team to make the jump.

Now the Hurricanes will regroup and focus on the 2026 season approaching. A few more pieces should fall in place for the Canes as they expect to be right back in the mix next year.

AP Top 25

(Rankings, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)

1. Indiana, 66, 16-0, 1650

2. Miami (FL), 13-3, 1584

3. Ole Miss, 13-2, 1492

4. Oregon, 13-2, 1429

5. Ohio State, 12-2, 1378

6. Georgia, 12-2, 1364

7. Texas Tech, 12-2, 1232

8. Texas A&M, 11-2, 1157

9. Alabama, 11-4, 1065

10. Notre Dame, 10-2, 1049

11. BYU, 12-2, 961

12. Texas, 10-3, 952

13. Oklahoma, 10-3, 941

14. Utah, 11-2, 812

15. Vanderbilt, 10-3, 623

16. Virginia, 11-3, 603

17. Iowa, 9-4, 430

18. Tulane, 11-3, 404

19. James Madison, 12-2, 399

20. Southern California, 9-4, 378

21. Michigan, 9-4, 276

22. Houston, 10-3, 270

23. Navy, 11-2, 227

24. North Texas, 12-2, 191

25. TCU, 9-4, 125

Others receiving votes:

Illinois 123, Washington 76, SMU 69, Duke 58, Arizona 54, Georgia Tech 44, Tennessee 10, Missouri 8, Louisville 7, Louisville 3, W. Michigan 2, Wake Forest 2, Hawaii 1, Boise St. 1.

