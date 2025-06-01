Live Blog: Southern Miss vs. Miami, NCAA Regional Final Game
1st Inning
Pregame:
Miami Starting Lineup
Southern Miss Starting Lineup
Jake Ogden
Jake Cook
Max Glavin
Joey Urban
Daniel Cuvet
Nick Monistere
Dorian Gonzalez Jr.
Matthew Russo
Derek Williams - Returning
Joey Drey Barrett
Renzo Gonzalez
Ben Higdon
Tanner Smith
Tucker Stockman
Fabio Peralta
Carson Pawtow
Michael Torres
Seth Smith
Pitcher: Tate DeRias
Pitcher: Colby Allen
Don't look now, but the Miami Hurricanes of old have started to find themselves at the right time of the season. They are in their first regional finals for the first time since 2019 and are looking for their first regional win since 2016.
The Hurricanes will be going with freshman Tate DeRias as their starter for the Sunday night game. They will also try to continue the electric bats that have taken the Canes to another level.
They will face a rejuvenated Southern Miss team that found its rhythm late against the Columbia Tigers in the first game of their doubleheader. There is still some time for the team to get reset, but they are prepared to extend this Regional one more day.
How To Watch: Miami in Hattiesburg Regional Finals
What: University of Miami Hurricanes vs. Southern Miss/Columbia
When: Sunday, June 1 at 7:00 p.m Eastern
Where: Pete Taylor Park, Hattiesburg, Miss.
TV: ACC
Live Stream: ESPN+
NCAA baseball tournament schedule
Here's a look at the important dates for the 2025 NCAA baseball tournament schedule:
- Selection show: Monday, May 26 (noon ET)
- Regionals: May 30-June 2
- Super Regionals: June 6-9
- College World Series: June 13-22/23