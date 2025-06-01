All Hurricanes

Live Blog: Southern Miss vs. Miami, NCAA Regional Final Game

Don't look now, but the Miami Hurricanes of old have started to find themselves at the right time of the season. They are in their first regional finals for the first time since 2019 and are looking for their first regional win since 2016.

May 23, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami (Fl) Hurricanes infielder Dorian Gonzalez Jr. (0) leads off in the second inning against the Clemson Tigers during the ACC Baseball Tournament at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
Top:

1st Inning

Pregame:

Miami Starting Lineup

Southern Miss Starting Lineup

Jake Ogden

Jake Cook

Max Glavin

Joey Urban

Daniel Cuvet

Nick Monistere

Dorian Gonzalez Jr.

Matthew Russo

Derek Williams - Returning

Joey Drey Barrett

Renzo Gonzalez

Ben Higdon

Tanner Smith

Tucker Stockman

Fabio Peralta

Carson Pawtow

Michael Torres

Seth Smith

Pitcher: Tate DeRias

Pitcher: Colby Allen

The Hurricanes will be going with freshman Tate DeRias as their starter for the Sunday night game. They will also try to continue the electric bats that have taken the Canes to another level.

They will face a rejuvenated Southern Miss team that found its rhythm late against the Columbia Tigers in the first game of their doubleheader. There is still some time for the team to get reset, but they are prepared to extend this Regional one more day.

How To Watch: Miami in Hattiesburg Regional Finals

What: University of Miami Hurricanes vs. Southern Miss/Columbia

When: Sunday, June 1 at 7:00 p.m Eastern

Where:  Pete Taylor Park, Hattiesburg, Miss.

TV: ACC

Live Stream: ESPN+

NCAA baseball tournament schedule

Here's a look at the important dates for the 2025 NCAA baseball tournament schedule:

  • Selection show: Monday, May 26 (noon ET)
  • Regionals: May 30-June 2
  • Super Regionals: June 6-9
  • College World Series: June 13-22/23

