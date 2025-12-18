Best Prop Bets for Miami vs. Texas A&M in College Football Playoff First Round
No. 7 Texas A&M and No 10. Miami will meet for the first time this season in a College Football Playoffs matchup on Saturday. The Aggies are favored by 3.5-points in the must-win contest. Can the favorites recover after losing their first game of the season to No. 13 Texas in their last outing?
Texas A&M’s well-balanced offense struggled against the Longhorns. Marcel Reed was held well under his season average in passing yards with no passing touchdowns and two picks. The Aggies’ rushing attack was also underwhelming. The Hurricanes boast the ACC’s top scoring defense and could muck things up in this pairing.
Here’s our breakdown for two prop bets to consider ahead of kickoff.
Best Prop Bets for Miami vs. Texas A&M
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Marcel Reed UNDER 33.5 rushing yards (-114)
- Carson Beck OVER 235.5 rushing yards (-114)
Marcel Reed UNDER 33.5 rushing yards (-114)
Reed can make things happen with his legs and did rack up 71 yards on the ground against Texas, but he hasn’t consistently posted impressive rushing totals. The Aggies quarterback has fallen short of 33 rushing yards in five of the 12 games he’s appeared in this year and Miami is one of the nation’s best teams against the run.
The Hurricanes have only given up 1,042 rushing yards this season. Only four teams can top that mark and three of them are ranked inside the top five. Miami is giving up 86.8 rushing yards per game and 2.9 yards per attempt. Three of its previous five opponents have totaled 30 rushing yards or less.
Reed has focused more on throwing the football at home and four of the five games he’s fallen short of 30 rushing yards have been at Kyle Field.
Carson Beck OVER 235.5 passing yards (-114)
Beck ranks 20th in passing yards with 3,072 and has been on a roll as of late. The Hurricanes quarterback is averaging 256.0 passing yards per game and has gone over 240 passing yards in four straight contests. Miami’s signal-caller has only fallen short of this total against Notre Dame, Florida and Stafnord.
Texas A&M’s defense is giving up 6.3 yards per pass attempt, but Miami has been ambitious through the air and is among the FBS’s leaders in yards per attempt (8.6). That figure jumps to 11.9 yards per completion.
Beck has completed at least 20 passes 10 times in 12 games, so his outlook appears to be strong as an accurate passer who has connected on 74.7 percent of his attempts.
Claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer to win $300 in bonus bets. Simply sign up, deposit $5, and place a $5 wager. If you win your bet, you will receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.