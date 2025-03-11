Live College Baseball Updates: Miami at UCF
Last season, the Miami Hurricanes suffered an early loss, their first in the J.D. Arteaga era, 4-3 in an upset victory at home. The UCF Knights have a 10-2 home record, the same as the Hurricanes, and look maintain a strong home streak alive against the Canes.
The midweek pitching has been ok for the Hurricanes but can the hitting from the weekend continue to translate throughout the week? Miami needs a dominant victory over a team like the Knights to bring back some confidence.
The Hurricanes are looking to make a statement against their in-state opponent before heading to No. 14 Wake Forest as ACC Play is quickly getting underway.
UCF Player to Watch
Andrew Williamson, UCF Knights - Williamson has been the Knights' most prolific hitter this season. Not only does he have a .393 average, but he also brings the power, leading the team with five home runs and 22 RBIs. He also leads the team with six doubles. When UCF needs to get something going at the plate, Williamson has been the man who has most often gotten the job done.
How to Watch Miami at UCF Baseball
What: University of Miami Hurricanes @ University of Central Florida Knights
When: Tuesday, March 11
Time: 6:00 PM EST
Where: John Euliano Park, Orlando, Florida
TV: N/A
Live Stream: ESPN+
