Tip-off Time, Streaming Information Announced for Miami's March Madness Game

7th-seeded Miami continues to draw the short stick, but it might work out in its favor this time against 10th-seeded Missouri in the NCAA Tournament.

After the best turnaround in D1 basketball this season, the Hurricanes are dancing for the first time in three years. They will face off against the Tigers at 10:10 p.m. ET on Friday, March 20, in St. Louis on on TruTV. CBS and Turner assigned Spero Dedes and Jim Spanarkel to those games in St. Louis.

FIXED: FIRST ROUND TIP TIMES, TV CHANNELS AND ANNOUNCING TEAMS pic.twitter.com/chvexm4MM8 — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) March 16, 2026

The Hurricanes have always been a late-night team, performing their best in those late window games compared to early time games throughout the season.

“The tournament’s gonna throw a lot of things at you, but you’ve got to be ready,” Tre Donaldson said. “The most together team is going to win, and you never know what it’s going to take to win. So during the game, you just got to find out what it is, and you got to buy into whatever that may be.”

The Hurricanes have to battle a home-court disadvantage in the first round against Missouri. The University of Missouri's campus is 20 minutes away from the arena, and it will clearly be in favor of the home crowd.

“For us, it’s business as usual," Lucas said. "We’ll play road games, and this would be a road game. We’ve been in environments before like this, so we’ll just go and do what we do.

“They’re going to be competitive, they’re going to play hard, they’re going to fight every possession, they’re going to crash [toward basket for rebounds]. He’s one of the coaches that sends all five to the glass. And then just defensively, they’ll pick up kind of extended pressure; some of the stuff we’ve seen before. So we’ll kind of see, but I know it’s going to be more of a defensive-minded battle.”

2026 NCAA tournament schedule, dates

Here is the schedule:

Selection Sunday: 6 p.m. ET Sunday, March 15 on CBS

First Four: Tuesday, March 17 and Wednesday, March 18

First round: Thursday, March 19 and Friday, March 20

Second round: Saturday, March 21 and Sunday, March 22

Sweet 16: Thursday, March 26 and Friday, March 27

Elite Eight: Saturday, March 28 and Sunday, March 29

Final Four: Saturday, April 4 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis

NCAA championship game: Monday, April 6 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis

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