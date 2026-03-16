Tip-off Time, Streaming Information Announced for Miami's March Madness Game
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7th-seeded Miami continues to draw the short stick, but it might work out in its favor this time against 10th-seeded Missouri in the NCAA Tournament.
After the best turnaround in D1 basketball this season, the Hurricanes are dancing for the first time in three years. They will face off against the Tigers at 10:10 p.m. ET on Friday, March 20, in St. Louis on on TruTV. CBS and Turner assigned Spero Dedes and Jim Spanarkel to those games in St. Louis.
The Hurricanes have always been a late-night team, performing their best in those late window games compared to early time games throughout the season.
“The tournament’s gonna throw a lot of things at you, but you’ve got to be ready,” Tre Donaldson said. “The most together team is going to win, and you never know what it’s going to take to win. So during the game, you just got to find out what it is, and you got to buy into whatever that may be.”
The Hurricanes have to battle a home-court disadvantage in the first round against Missouri. The University of Missouri's campus is 20 minutes away from the arena, and it will clearly be in favor of the home crowd.
“For us, it’s business as usual," Lucas said. "We’ll play road games, and this would be a road game. We’ve been in environments before like this, so we’ll just go and do what we do.
“They’re going to be competitive, they’re going to play hard, they’re going to fight every possession, they’re going to crash [toward basket for rebounds]. He’s one of the coaches that sends all five to the glass. And then just defensively, they’ll pick up kind of extended pressure; some of the stuff we’ve seen before. So we’ll kind of see, but I know it’s going to be more of a defensive-minded battle.”
2026 NCAA tournament schedule, dates
Here is the schedule:
- Selection Sunday: 6 p.m. ET Sunday, March 15 on CBS
- First Four: Tuesday, March 17 and Wednesday, March 18
- First round: Thursday, March 19 and Friday, March 20
- Second round: Saturday, March 21 and Sunday, March 22
- Sweet 16: Thursday, March 26 and Friday, March 27
- Elite Eight: Saturday, March 28 and Sunday, March 29
- Final Four: Saturday, April 4 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis
- NCAA championship game: Monday, April 6 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis
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Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.Follow Justice_News5