Live College Baseball Updates: No. 13 NC State at Miami; Game One
Starting Lineup:
Miami
NC State
Jake Ogden
Ty Head
Max Galvin
Josh Hogue
Daniel Cuvet
Chris McHugh
Dorian Gonzalez Jr.
Justin DeCriscio
Tanner Smith
Alex Sosa
Evan Taveras
Brayden Fraasman
Fabio Peralta
Luke Nixon
Renzo Gonzalez
Drew Lanphere
Michael Torres
Matt Heavner
Pitcher: Griffin Hugus
Pitcher: Dominic Fritton
The Miami Hurricanes baseball team is coming off another massive series sweep on the road against the Boston College Eagles last weekend. They outscored the Eagles in the series by a total score of 18 - 7. This team has been scorching hot, winning nine of their last ten games. Hopefully, the week off didn't give them time to cool down.
Friday will be their first game since last Sunday, and it kicks off a tough series against the NC State Wolf Pack. While Miami now boasts an impressive 27 - 18 overall record and a 12 - 9 record in ACC play, the Wolf Pack have been even better at 30 - 13 overall and 15 - 6 in conference play. This promises to be a hard-fought and exciting series.
How to Watch NC State Wolf Pack at Miami Hurricanes Baseball
What: North Carolina State Wolf Pack @ University of Miami Hurricanes
When: Friday, May 2
Time: 7:00 PM EST
Where: Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field, Coral Gables, Florida
TV: N/A
Live Stream: ACCNX
Miami Player To Watch
Daniel Cuvet, Miami Hurricanes - The third baseman had an absolutely monster series last weekend and was the catalyst for the sweep over Boston College. In three games, he went 5 for 11 with two walks in 13 plate appearances while driving in at least one run in every game for a total of five RBIs, including all three of their runs in their 3 - 2 victory on Sunday to clinch the sweep. He also crossed the plate three times. It was an incredible weekend, and he will look to stay hot against the Wolf Pack.
NC State Player To Watch
Chris McHugh, NC State Wolf Pack - McHugh is the most dangerous hitter in the NC State lineup. He leads the team in OPS (1.037), batting average (.377), hits (60), and RBIs (46). The key to winning this series for the Hurricanes will be cooling off his bat and not letting him wreak havoc at the plate.