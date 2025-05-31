All Hurricanes

Live NCAA Regional Updates: Columbia vs. Miami in Hattiesburg Regional

The Miami Hurricanes will face a hot Columbia team with a chip on their shoulder. Both programs have a lot to prove, but the Hurricanes might have the advantage against the Ivy League champions.

Justice Sandle

Miami's Starting Saturday Pitcher Griffin Hugus against Florida
Miami's Starting Saturday Pitcher Griffin Hugus against Florida / Miami Hurricanes Athletics

PREGAME:

Miami Starting Lineup

Columbia Starting Lineup

Jake Ogden

Hunter Snyder

Max Glavin

Sam Miller

Daniel Cuvet

Griffin Palfrey

Dorian Gonzalez Jr.

Anton Lazits

Derek Williams - Returning

Cole Fellows

Renzo Gonzalez

Jack Kail

Tanner Smith

Skye Selinsky

Fabio Peralta

Tate Vogler

Michael Torres

Owen Estabrook

Pitcher: Griffin Hugus

Pitcher: Thomas Santana

The Miami Hurricanes have the odds in their favor in the Hattiesburg regional after a massive first win against Alabama to start their postseason. Now they will face a hot Columbia team with a chip on their shoulder. Both programs have a lot to prove, but the Hurricanes might have the advantage against the Ivy League champions.

The Hurricanes took a gamble yesterday against Bama. Instead of throwing their ace, Griffin Hugus, star freshman AJ Ciscar got the call and delivered. Now it's Hugus's time to be on the mound and light it up.

However, the production that the Lions saw last night against Southern Miss should be a concern. The entire lineup was able to hit and perform last night, even without the Golden Eagles' best pitcher on the mound. They have confidence in their abilities and will try to do the unthinkable again, similar to what they did in the Coral Gables regional exactly 10 years ago.

How To Watch: No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 3 Miami

What: University of Miami Hurricanes vs. the University of Alabama

When: Saturday, May 31

Time: 9:00 PM EST

Where:  Pete Taylor Park, Hattiesburg, Miss.

TV: N/A

Live Stream: ESPN+

More Miami Hurricanes Baseball News:

