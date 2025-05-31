Live NCAA Regional Updates: Columbia vs. Miami in Hattiesburg Regional
PREGAME:
Miami Starting Lineup
Columbia Starting Lineup
Jake Ogden
Hunter Snyder
Max Glavin
Sam Miller
Daniel Cuvet
Griffin Palfrey
Dorian Gonzalez Jr.
Anton Lazits
Derek Williams - Returning
Cole Fellows
Renzo Gonzalez
Jack Kail
Tanner Smith
Skye Selinsky
Fabio Peralta
Tate Vogler
Michael Torres
Owen Estabrook
Pitcher: Griffin Hugus
Pitcher: Thomas Santana
The Miami Hurricanes have the odds in their favor in the Hattiesburg regional after a massive first win against Alabama to start their postseason. Now they will face a hot Columbia team with a chip on their shoulder. Both programs have a lot to prove, but the Hurricanes might have the advantage against the Ivy League champions.
The Hurricanes took a gamble yesterday against Bama. Instead of throwing their ace, Griffin Hugus, star freshman AJ Ciscar got the call and delivered. Now it's Hugus's time to be on the mound and light it up.
However, the production that the Lions saw last night against Southern Miss should be a concern. The entire lineup was able to hit and perform last night, even without the Golden Eagles' best pitcher on the mound. They have confidence in their abilities and will try to do the unthinkable again, similar to what they did in the Coral Gables regional exactly 10 years ago.
How To Watch: No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 3 Miami
What: University of Miami Hurricanes vs. the University of Alabama
When: Saturday, May 31
Time: 9:00 PM EST
Where: Pete Taylor Park, Hattiesburg, Miss.
TV: N/A
Live Stream: ESPN+