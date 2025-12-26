How to Watch Miami Basketball Kickstart Conference Play Against Pittsburgh

"Preseason" hoops are over for the Miami Hurricanes (11-2) as the refreshed team looks to continue its win streak heading into conference play.

The Canes are still down several players, but against the Pittsburgh Panthers (7-6), they can improve to 10-0 at home this season. It also helps that the Panthers are not living up to the hype that was placed on them this season.

This is the perfect tune-up game for Conference play, even though no win is an easy win. They will also be on the road a lot in conference play this season, with only a few marquee games at home. However, that won't change what the team can do to start conference play with a dominant victory, and send a message showing that this isn't the same old Canes team from the past two seasons.

The Canes have two players playing at an All-American level, while a budding superstar freshman who improves game after game. The Canes have the advantage over the Panthers in this matchup, but it will come down to defensive execution and offensive output.

Miami Players to Watch: Timo Malovec

Dec 2, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels guard Koren Johnson (3) drives to the basket as Miami Hurricanes forward Timo Malovec (88) defends during the second half at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Miami has many freshmen who are starting to show out. Malovec is turning into the Canes' most consistent deep-range threat, so they have to take more shots from the perimeter to win these games. It also helps with the injuries he is getting more playing time and proving to be one of the most efficient players on the floor when he is there with Tre Donaldson and Malik Reneau.

Pitt Players to Watch: Cameron Corhen

Dec 17, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers forward Cameron Corhen (2) dribbles the ball against pressure from Binghamton Bearcats center Demetrius Lilley (left) during the second half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Corhen is a version of Reneu for the Panthers who has dominated in the paint, nearly finishing with a double-double every game. The big man is averaging 14 points a game while grabbing nine rebounds for the struggling Panthers. However, he has big-game potential and could cause problems for a limited Canes team that gets into foul trouble.

How to Watch: Pitt at Miami

Who: Miami Hurricanes and Pitt Panthers

When: Tuesday, Dec. 30, 7 p.m. ET

Where: Watsco Center, Coral Gables, Fla.

TV: ACCN/ESPN+

Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM

