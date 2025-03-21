All Hurricanes

Live Updates College Baseball: No. 5 Florida State at Miami; Game 2

The Miami Hurricanes are back in action against rival No. 5 Florida State looking to tie the series and bounce back from an embarrassing game one against the Seminoles.

Justice Sandle

Tate DeRias pitching against No. 5 Florida State.
1st Inning

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes baseball team got absolutely annihilated in the series opener with their arch-rival Florida State Seminoles on Thursday night. It was a demoralizing loss that was mercifully stopped after seven innings with a score of 14 - 1.

The Canes hoped that breaking their four-game losing streak in their most recent game would give them some momentum heading into this series, but that was not the case in Game 1 at least. Miami now drops to 0 - 4 in the ACC and will look to get back on track Friday night in Game 2 of this rivalry series.   

How to Watch No. 5 Florida State at Miami Baseball

What: Florida State Seminoles @ University of Miami Hurricanes

When: Friday, March 21

Time: 8:00 PM EST

Where: Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field, Coral Gables, Florida

TV: ACC Network

Live Stream: ACCNX

Miami Player to Watch

Fabio Peralta, Miami Hurricanes - Peralta was the only one to get anything going in the series opener. In a game when the Canes only scored one run and had just two hits, he hit a solo home run accounting for half of their hits and both driving in and scoring Miami's only run. The center fielder finished the game going 1-2 which in this game was by far the top performance in a terrible all-around showing. 

Florida State Player to Watch

Alex Lodise, Florida State Seminoles - Lodise had a monster game on Thursday night. He went 4-5 with two home runs, five RBIs, and three runs scored. The shortstop dismantled the Hurricanes' pitching staff. Miami will have to find a way to slow him down over the rest of the series if they are going to come away with their first ACC victory of the season.

