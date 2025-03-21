Live Updates College Baseball: No. 5 Florida State at Miami; Game 2
1st Inning
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes baseball team got absolutely annihilated in the series opener with their arch-rival Florida State Seminoles on Thursday night. It was a demoralizing loss that was mercifully stopped after seven innings with a score of 14 - 1.
The Canes hoped that breaking their four-game losing streak in their most recent game would give them some momentum heading into this series, but that was not the case in Game 1 at least. Miami now drops to 0 - 4 in the ACC and will look to get back on track Friday night in Game 2 of this rivalry series.
How to Watch No. 5 Florida State at Miami Baseball
What: Florida State Seminoles @ University of Miami Hurricanes
When: Friday, March 21
Time: 8:00 PM EST
Where: Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field, Coral Gables, Florida
TV: ACC Network
Live Stream: ACCNX
Miami Player to Watch
Fabio Peralta, Miami Hurricanes - Peralta was the only one to get anything going in the series opener. In a game when the Canes only scored one run and had just two hits, he hit a solo home run accounting for half of their hits and both driving in and scoring Miami's only run. The center fielder finished the game going 1-2 which in this game was by far the top performance in a terrible all-around showing.
Florida State Player to Watch
Alex Lodise, Florida State Seminoles - Lodise had a monster game on Thursday night. He went 4-5 with two home runs, five RBIs, and three runs scored. The shortstop dismantled the Hurricanes' pitching staff. Miami will have to find a way to slow him down over the rest of the series if they are going to come away with their first ACC victory of the season.