Live Updates College Baseball: No. 5 Florida State at Miami; Game One

The Miami Hurricanes kick off their home stretch of ACC play against rival No. 5 Florida State as they look to get their first conference play win of the season.

Justice Sandle

Max Galvin and Fabio Peralta against UConn
Max Galvin and Fabio Peralta against UConn / Miami Hurricanes Athletics

Bottom: Great pitching and great defense for the Seminoles. Striking out Cuvet and Gonzalez Jr. is a great way to start the day for Volini.

FSU 3, Miami 0

Top: It was not the start that Robert wanted but he had two strikeouts to start the game. He also gave up two home runs and a run early. FSU's hitting is already insane and the Seminoles fans in the crowd have started the war chat early.

1st Inning

Starting Lineup

Miami Hurricanes

No. 5 Florida State

Jake Ogden

Gage Harrelson

Dorian Gonzalez Jr.

Alex Lodise

Daniel Cuvet

Max Williams

Max Galvin

Drew Faurot

Derek Williams

Myles Bailey

Bobby Marsh

Carter McCulley

Tanner Smith

Jaxson West

Fabio Peralta

Brody DeLamielleure

Renzo Gonzalez

Hunter Carns

Nick Robert

Joey Volini

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The University of Miami Hurricanes baseball team overcame the odds and got a much-needed win on Tuesday against a tough Florida Atlantic Owls team to break their four-game losing streak.

Now the Canes have to turn their attention to their arch rivals the Florida State Seminoles for an ACC showdown. The Seminoles come in with an 18-2 overall record and a 3-0 record in ACC play. This will be Game 1 of a three-game series. Not only is this a huge series as far as the ACC standing go, but the games just always mean so much more when these two programs go head to head no matter when or where they meet up.   

How to Watch Florida State at Miami Baseball

What: Florida State Seminoles @ University of Miami Hurricanes

When: Thursday, March 20

Time: 7:00 PM EST

Where: Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field, Coral Gables, Florida

TV: ACC Network

Live Stream: ACCNX

Miami Player to Watch

Dorian Gonzalez Jr, Miami Hurricanes - The Hurricanes dug deep and got a huge win against Florida Atlantic on Tuesday and Gonzalez was the hero of the game. The second baseman went two for four with three RBIs, one run scored, and a home run. His eighth-inning RBI single broke a 5 - 5 tie and proved to be the game-winning hit for Miami. It was a much-needed standout performance and there is no doubt that he was given the game ball after that one. 

Florida State Player to Watch

Max Williams, Florida State Seminoles - The Seminoles are coming off a 9 - 3 beatdown at the hands of the Mercer Bears. What a shame. However, all three of those runs came off the bat of their center fielder. Williams hit a three-run home run that provided all of their offense even if it wasn't nearly enough to get the win. He will try to help Florida State get back on track against The U on Thursday. 

More Miami Hurricanes Baseball News:

feed

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI.

Published |Modified
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

