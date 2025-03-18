Live Updates: Miami Baseball at Florida Atlantic
Top:
1st Inning
The Hurricanes are now on a four-game losing streak and will hope to turn things around back on the road Tuesday against the Florida Atlantic Owls. However, these teams did face off back on February 18 and the Owls did knock off the Canes by a score of 2 - 1. This will not be an easy game as Florida Atlantic currently holds a record of 17 - 3 and are 15 - 1 on their home field. It won't be an easy game but Miami will have to try to find a way to get the win and break this losing streak that they are on.
How to Watch Miami Baseball at Florida Atlantic
What: University of Miami Hurricanes @ Florida Atlantic Owls
When: Tuesday, March 18
Time: 6:30 PM EST
Where: FAU Baseball Stadium, Boca Raton, Florida
TV: N/A
Live Stream: ACCNX
More Miami Hurricanes Baseball News:
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.
Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, and BlueSky.