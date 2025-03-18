Live Updates: Miami Baseball at Florida Atlantic

All Hurricanes

The Hurricanes are looking to snap their losing streak as they prepare to take on the Owls in another mid-week matchup.

Dorian Gonzalez Jr warming up against FAU.
The Hurricanes are now on a four-game losing streak and will hope to turn things around back on the road Tuesday against the Florida Atlantic Owls. However, these teams did face off back on February 18 and the Owls did knock off the Canes by a score of 2 - 1. This will not be an easy game as Florida Atlantic currently holds a record of 17 - 3 and are 15 - 1 on their home field. It won't be an easy game but Miami will have to try to find a way to get the win and break this losing streak that they are on. 

How to Watch Miami Baseball at Florida Atlantic

What: University of Miami Hurricanes @ Florida Atlantic Owls

When: Tuesday, March 18

Time: 6:30 PM EST

Where: FAU Baseball Stadium, Boca Raton, Florida

TV: N/A

Live Stream: ACCNX

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

