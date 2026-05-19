Miami's ACC Tournament Starters Solidified Ahead of Postseason Push

CORAL GABLES — The Miami Hurricanes look to go as deep as possible in the ACC Tournament starting against Stanford in the second round matchup.

It also starts with Rob Evans, their starting pitcher and the tone setter that can lead Miami heading into the long week.

"Rob's been as consistent as you can hopefully ask for, you know, and he's the guy coming in, as the season went on last year, he started getting healthy, he started pitching to his abilities, and then was what we thought we were going to have all year," Head coach J.D. Arteaga said. "But, you, injuries, are injuries; you still don't know what you're going to get when you first come back, but he kind of picked up right where he left off,"

Evans has been the consistent pitcher the Hurricanes have needed all season. He has. 9-3 record, and the last time he faced off against the Cardinal, he had another stellar outing, picking up his 8th win of the season.

🚨: Miami will battle Stanford tomorrow in the ACC Tournament. Rob Evans will get the start at 1:00 p.m. ET on the ACC Network.#miamihurricanes | #collegebaseball | #acc



The last time Evans faced Stanford:



7.2 IP

3 H

2 R

2 ER

8 Ks

105 Pitches



Miami won the series 2-1 pic.twitter.com/Wq80hEvdrr — Justice Sandle (@Justice_News5) May 19, 2026

"I've said it a number of times, but I feel like he probably our best pitcher of fall and all spring," Arteaga said. "I went to Cisar, just to learn more about how the season ended last year. as a Friday night starter, but I mean, Rob's been our number one guy from day one, basically, it's been very consistent. A couple scares there injury-wise, but he's bounced back then, didn't miss a start because of injury, so it's been a great season for him."

Evans gets the call for the first game of the tournament, and after that, it will be the same starting rotation seen all season. Wednesday-Evans, Thursday (if applicable) - Lazzaro Collera, and if the Hurricanes make it to Friday to face a projected Georgia Tech, it will be a bullpen game, because of how close the starts have been for AJ Ciscar.

Moreover, even with the success of the tournament this season, Arteaga and the team's only goal is to get back to Omaha, a staple in Hurricanes baseball lore. He knows that starts now, but also knows that they have to play their best baseball at the right time.

“You prepare yourself,” Arteaga added. “You’re really playing the game at a high level, in a right way, you’re really competing against yourself. When you do what we’re capable of doing and you do things that we’re good at, you’re going to win games. It doesn’t matter who the opponent is.”

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