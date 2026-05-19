How to Watch Miami Baseball's First Matchup in the ACC Tournament

CORAL GABLES — A new year for the Miami Hurricanes and a new format for the ACC Tournament.

The Hurricanes have had some success with the ACC Tournament in recent history, but based on last season, that is one experience they would like to learn from.

Entering this tournament season, the Hurricanes have a better spot as the No. 5 seed and won't have to play a bright and early 9:00 a.m. game. However, that first game exit in last season's tournament still replays in head coach J.D. Arteaga's mind. He would want nothing more than to write those wrongs, starting with the winner between Stanford-Cal.

"I think, we came in and last season, again, we had a really high, high part of our season, which was they were kind of in the middle. We finished up, I think we lost five of six in the last, you know, two weekend series," Arteaga said ahead of the ACC Tournament. "Then we came here, and it was, I think it took us longer to get here than the amount of time we were here last year. Play that first game, the 9 a.m. game on a Tuesday, and we were home before the second game, and by home, I mean Miami.

Miami Baseball preparing and warming up at UCF before game on Tuesday. | Miami Hurricanes Athletics'

"Just experiencing the fact that, hey, you're losing, it's over, and getting a little bit of a taste of that, it kind of builds on the following week. We understand that. man, we got to show up every day and every inning, and every pitch and be ready to go, so that's what I mean by test run, where you're losing, you're out. After this weekend, we lose the next weekend, and the season's over. It's not just that we're out and then wait for the next tournament, but it's absolutely over. "

Miami knows what they can do in this tournament, and it all starts with taking it one game at a time and focusing on themselves more than who they are playing next.

Last Time Out Against Stanford

Miami's offense against Stanford continues hum with a stellar series win, but still fails to get the sweep. There is a lot to like about what the Canes did offensively. In game three, however, AJ Ciscar got lit up after coming back from an injury. He was pulled, and the Cardinal took advantage of the chance.

Last Time Out Against Cal

The Hurricanes followed up the series win at Stanford, defeating Cal 2-1 at home. The Hurricanes dropped game one due to an early injury to Rob Evans. The Hurricanes' arms were the best part of the series, with Ciscar bouncing back and a great series from Alex Sosa.

How to Watch:

Miami right fielder Derek Williams Against Florida Gulf Coast and hitting a home run. | Miami Hurricanes Athletics

Who: Stanford/Cal and Miami

When: Wednesday, May 20, 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: Charlotte, North Carolina

TV: ACCNX

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