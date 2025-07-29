Miami Baseball Adds Rival SEC School Pitcher To Roster
Head coach J.D. Arteaga and his staff have been relentless this offseason with additions from the portal, and now they add another pitcher to the Bullpen for the Miami Hurricanes.
Former Florida Gator LHP pitcher Frank Menendez announces his commitment to the Canes ahead of the 2025-26 season. He is a Miami, Fla. native, which only helps what Arteaga is building in Coral Gables.
Menendez was on track to have an amazing season before going down with an elbow injury in March that would have helped the arms of the Gators last season. In seven innings worked, he was throwing a 1.29 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, and .185 BAA. He was a massive lefty out of the bullpen that the Hurricanes also have with Rob Evans.
Now with more lefties in the pen, Arteaga has more options this season on who he wants to use and not use. This is only going to improve what the Hurricanes struggled with last season. The lack of depth in the bullpen killed the Canes at the end of the season (with some offensive struggles as well).
Now with the sixth pitcher addition, the Canes have the No. 11 transfer class to add to a Super Regionals team that was an inning away from reaching Omaha last season.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.