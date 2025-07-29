All Hurricanes

Miami Baseball Adds Rival SEC School Pitcher To Roster

Former Florida Gator pitcher Frank Menendez announces his commitment to the Miami Hurricanes.

Justice Sandle

Florida's pitcher Frank Menendez (31) pitches in relief Friday, May 3, 2024, at Condron Family Ballpark in Gainesville, Florida. The Gators fell to Tennessee 6-2 in the first game of the doubleheader. [Cyndi Chambers/ Gainesville Sun] 2024
Florida's pitcher Frank Menendez (31) pitches in relief Friday, May 3, 2024, at Condron Family Ballpark in Gainesville, Florida. The Gators fell to Tennessee 6-2 in the first game of the doubleheader. [Cyndi Chambers/ Gainesville Sun] 2024 / Cyndi Chambers Sports / USA TODAY NETWORK

Head coach J.D. Arteaga and his staff have been relentless this offseason with additions from the portal, and now they add another pitcher to the Bullpen for the Miami Hurricanes.

Former Florida Gator LHP pitcher Frank Menendez announces his commitment to the Canes ahead of the 2025-26 season. He is a Miami, Fla. native, which only helps what Arteaga is building in Coral Gables.

Menendez was on track to have an amazing season before going down with an elbow injury in March that would have helped the arms of the Gators last season. In seven innings worked, he was throwing a 1.29 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, and .185 BAA. He was a massive lefty out of the bullpen that the Hurricanes also have with Rob Evans.

Florida pitcher Frank Menendez (31) looks on from the mound during the sixth inning of an NCAA baseball matchup at 121 Financ
Florida pitcher Frank Menendez (31) looks on from the mound during the sixth inning of an NCAA baseball matchup at 121 Financial Ballpark in Jacksonville, Fla. Florida State defeated Florida 14-3. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Now with more lefties in the pen, Arteaga has more options this season on who he wants to use and not use. This is only going to improve what the Hurricanes struggled with last season. The lack of depth in the bullpen killed the Canes at the end of the season (with some offensive struggles as well).

Now with the sixth pitcher addition, the Canes have the No. 11 transfer class to add to a Super Regionals team that was an inning away from reaching Omaha last season.

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Baseball