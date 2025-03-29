Miami Baseball at No. 21 North Carolina Alters Sunday Start Time
No. 21 North Carolina has adjusted the start time for Sunday’s baseball game due to forecasted inclement weather in the early afternoon.
Miami and No. 21 North Carolina’s Sunday matchup, which was originally scheduled for 1 p.m., will now begin at noon.
The Hurricanes will look to even the series today against the Tar Heels at 2 p.m. The remaining two games of the series will be both be broadcast on ACCNX.
Courtesy of the Miami Hurricanes
GAME 1: Griffin Hugus Duels No. 21 North Carolina, But Miami Baseball Falls Short Again 2-0
Another disappointing game for the Miami Hurricanes Baseball team as they dropped another series opener, this time to No. 21 North Carolina 2-0.
The Hurricanes have been one of the most inconsistent teams in the country this season. If they had some type of identity, they could be a top 25 team (maybe 15) team in the country.
Against the Tar Heels, it was a pitcher's duel between Canes ace Griffin Hugus, moved into the Friday starting slot, against UNC Jake Knapp. Defensively, the Hurricanes played a great game, outside of the fifth inning. Coach J.D. Arteaga continues to move Hurricanes around and shift players inside. Jake Ogden, who has been everywhere except third, moved to third while sophomore Daniel Cuvet was moved to first.
Cuvet was named the preseason No. 1 third baseman in the country but played well in his debut at first. Hugus threw a beautiful game outside of the aforementioned fifth inning. He finished going all eight innings, only giving up three hits, two runs, with four strikeouts on 97 pitches with a 3.35 ERA. Once again, a new issue arises at bat.
While Arteaga is moving around the defense, he is also moving around an offense that recently found their rhythm. They battled well against some of the best pitchers in the country against No. 5 Flordia State, and yet Arteaga felt it was time to shift the lineup again, and it did not prove to be a good move.
Knapp dominated the Canes all night despite the Hurricanes getting five hits off of him. They could not find a way to get a run outside of Ogden and his close call at home with him getting tagged out.
The Hurricanes are likely going to move around their rotation again tomorrow, with Brain Walters likely on deck for his first Saturday start of the season. The Hurricanes need to find something quick of their hopes for a bid to the NCAA Tournament.