Miami Baseball Attacks the Transfer Portal Hard, Adding Two Fresh Arms to Roster

How many times can you ask a head coach about his bullpen and the consistent struggles they had until it is enough?

To the point that everyone knows the issue and tries to focus on other things. That was the case for the Miami Hurricanes baseball team last season.

Even with the ups and downs, the Hurricanes didn't have the arms to match their offense, something J.D. Arteaga knew fairly well at the end of the season.

Miami was bounced in the regionals because of those arms and defensive struggles this season. Two of those areas are being attacked in the portal; however, one is being worked on more quickly than the other.

Now entering his fourth year as head coach, he has gone after two arms in the transfer portal as the NCAA Tournament continues in Super Regionals.

Blake Morningstar - From Wake Forest

Wake Forest ace to start the season went on to have a down year playing for the Demon Deacons. His best season was as a sophomore when he was the team's best pitcher and key starter. This season, he was moved towards a relief-level pitcher after some mistakes.

Think of Tate DeRais for the Hurricanes and the season he had, but with better bright spots. This is a massive move for the Canes, who did struggle with arms, and also hope that the former ace can get back into form to be a massive piece for the team.

Mason Horwat - From Penn State

Another arm for the Bullpen will be the Penn State transfer. He has also had an up-and-down career with the Nittany Lions, with a junior campaign that saw 25 appearances and three starts. He had his best season; however, he still had a 5.49 ERA, but was a starter earlier in his career.

Miami is trying to find the right arms and the right bullpen to finish out what they are after.

Miami is trying to find the right arms and the right bullpen to finish out what they are after. Miami hasn't been Omaha in a decade, and it is starting to exhaust fans and the team, who want something to cheer for.

They are starting with some of the issues but there are plenty more things to be fixed.

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