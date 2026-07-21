Miami Basketball Lands National Championship Winning Guard For the Future

The Miami Hurricanes and Jai Lucas return to the Big 10 to add another key piece to their roster. However, it likely won't be this season, but the year after, as the Hurricanes land the commitment of LJ Cason from the transfer portal.

The former three-star recruit who followed Dusty May to Michigan was a key role player for the program on the way to winning the 2026 National Championship before a season-ending injury.

Cason suffered a torn ACL against Illinois in late February, ending his March Madness hopes and likely missing all of next season.

Guard for the future at Miami. Another Michigan steal https://t.co/wDn5PFHXGZ — Justice Sandle (@Justice_News5) July 21, 2026

Cason averaged 8.4 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in 18.6 minutes per game in his sophomore season while shooting 50.3 percent from the field and 40.2 percent from three-point range before his injury.

However, Lucas can use his mind to guide his team to a National Championship-level squad while also keeping him around for the future as a starting guard.

Projected Starting Rotation:

1. Acaden Lewis

2. Dante Allen

3. Shelton Henderson

4. Caleb Gaskins

5. Somto Cyril

Bench:

Marcus Allen

DeSean Goode

Chris Birden Jr.

Quin Berger

Nick Dorn

Brent Bland

Egor Ryzhov

LJ Cason (projected medical redshirt)*

What Does This Mean for the Future?

Miami Hurricanes head coach Jai Lucas yells to his team during a NCAA Tournament second round game against the Purdue Boilermakers on Sunday, March 22, 2026, at Enterprise Center in St. Louis. Purdue defeated Miami 79-69. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Lucas has operated his first full offseason with a brand-new roster. Cason is just a piece of the 2027-28 puzzle that is starting to form in his mind. Recruiting-wise, Lucas has his eyes set on the No. 9-ranked player in the country, Cayden Daughtry.

Daughtry has spent this summer running through Peach Jam with Lucas in attendance for most of the games. It also helps that the Fort Laduarale native is also interested in Miami, and if they can prove it was more than just a one-season fluke, the Hurricanes could have a dynamic backcourt duo for the 2027-28 season.

However, the Canes are focused on this upcoming season with a younger roster, and a more diffult schedule.

Schedule:

Out of Conference:

Alabama

Texas

Florida

TCU

Road:

Florida State

Pitt

Cal

Duke

Georgia Tech

Louisville

North Carolina

Stanford

Virginia Tech

Home:

Clemson

NC State

Notre Dame

SMU

Syracuse

Virginia

Wake Forest

Florida State

Pitt

Lucas has already turned this program around and showing with it can be with the right people involved. These key additions continue to build back the championship-contending program it once was half a decade ago.

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