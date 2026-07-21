Miami Basketball Lands National Championship Winning Guard For the Future
In this story:
The Miami Hurricanes and Jai Lucas return to the Big 10 to add another key piece to their roster. However, it likely won't be this season, but the year after, as the Hurricanes land the commitment of LJ Cason from the transfer portal.
The former three-star recruit who followed Dusty May to Michigan was a key role player for the program on the way to winning the 2026 National Championship before a season-ending injury.
Cason suffered a torn ACL against Illinois in late February, ending his March Madness hopes and likely missing all of next season.
Cason averaged 8.4 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in 18.6 minutes per game in his sophomore season while shooting 50.3 percent from the field and 40.2 percent from three-point range before his injury.
However, Lucas can use his mind to guide his team to a National Championship-level squad while also keeping him around for the future as a starting guard.
Projected Starting Rotation:
1. Acaden Lewis
2. Dante Allen
3. Shelton Henderson
4. Caleb Gaskins
5. Somto Cyril
Bench:
Marcus Allen
DeSean Goode
Chris Birden Jr.
Quin Berger
Nick Dorn
Brent Bland
Egor Ryzhov
LJ Cason (projected medical redshirt)*
What Does This Mean for the Future?
Lucas has operated his first full offseason with a brand-new roster. Cason is just a piece of the 2027-28 puzzle that is starting to form in his mind. Recruiting-wise, Lucas has his eyes set on the No. 9-ranked player in the country, Cayden Daughtry.
Daughtry has spent this summer running through Peach Jam with Lucas in attendance for most of the games. It also helps that the Fort Laduarale native is also interested in Miami, and if they can prove it was more than just a one-season fluke, the Hurricanes could have a dynamic backcourt duo for the 2027-28 season.
However, the Canes are focused on this upcoming season with a younger roster, and a more diffult schedule.
Schedule:
Out of Conference:
Alabama
Texas
Florida
TCU
Road:
Florida State
Pitt
Cal
Duke
Georgia Tech
Louisville
North Carolina
Stanford
Virginia Tech
Home:
Clemson
NC State
Notre Dame
SMU
Syracuse
Virginia
Wake Forest
Florida State
Pitt
Lucas has already turned this program around and showing with it can be with the right people involved. These key additions continue to build back the championship-contending program it once was half a decade ago.
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Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.Follow Justice_News5