Miami Baseball Battles One of the Best Offenses in the Country, FGCU: Live Updates

The Miami Hurricanes have won eight of their last 10 games and are starting to find a rhythm together as a team.

The Canes have battled with injuries all season, and have thrown them out of sorts at points, but now they are still fighting and refreshing themselves offensively and defensively while trying to find their identity.

Now they look to remain undefeated during mid week competition against one of the biggest offenses in the country against Florida Gulf Coast.

KEY STATS:

The Eagle offense ranks third in the nation in hits while fielding a squad that ranks eighth nationally in hits of their own.

Miami also ranks second in runs scored and third nationally in scoring.

Miami's pitching squad, which ranks 16th nationally in strikeouts per nine innings

Eagle pitching squad that ranks 12th nationally

HOW TO WATCH: Florida Gulf Coast at Miami

Miami catcher Alex Sosa after a home run to take the lead against the Duke Blue Devils. | Miami Athletics

Who: Miami and Florida Gulf Coast

When: March 31 at 6:00 p.m. ET

Where: Mark Light Stadium, Coral Gables, Fla.

TV: ACCNX

Last Time Out, Florida Gulf Coast: FGCU mounted a late rally in the eighth inning, pushing across three runs but stranded five over the final two innings in a 7-3 loss to No. 22 USF

Last Time Out, Miami: The Canes defeated Clemson on Saturday for their first ACC Series win of the season that was highlighted by a grand slam from Derek Williams.

Pregame:

1st Inning:

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