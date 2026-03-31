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Miami Baseball Battles One of the Best Offenses in the Country, FGCU: Live Updates

The Miami Hurricanes look to remain undefeated during mid-week competition against Florida Gulf Coast.
Justice Sandle|
Miami Third baseman Daniel Cuvet against FIU smashing a grand slam in loanDepot Park
Miami Third baseman Daniel Cuvet against FIU smashing a grand slam in loanDepot Park | Miami Hurricanes Athletics

The Miami Hurricanes have won eight of their last 10 games and are starting to find a rhythm together as a team.

The Canes have battled with injuries all season, and have thrown them out of sorts at points, but now they are still fighting and refreshing themselves offensively and defensively while trying to find their identity.

Now they look to remain undefeated during mid week competition against one of the biggest offenses in the country against Florida Gulf Coast.

KEY STATS:

  • The Eagle offense ranks third in the nation in hits while fielding a squad that ranks eighth nationally in hits of their own.
  • Miami also ranks second in runs scored and third nationally in scoring.
  • Miami's pitching squad, which ranks 16th nationally in strikeouts per nine innings
  • Eagle pitching squad that ranks 12th nationally

HOW TO WATCH: Florida Gulf Coast at Miami

Miami catcher Alex Sosa after a home run to take the lead against the Duke Blue Devils.
Miami catcher Alex Sosa after a home run to take the lead against the Duke Blue Devils. | Miami Athletics

Who: Miami and Florida Gulf Coast

When: March 31 at 6:00 p.m. ET

Where: Mark Light Stadium, Coral Gables, Fla.

TV: ACCNX

Last Time Out, Florida Gulf Coast: FGCU mounted a late rally in the eighth inning, pushing across three runs but stranded five over the final two innings in a 7-3 loss to No. 22 USF

Last Time Out, Miami: The Canes defeated Clemson on Saturday for their first ACC Series win of the season that was highlighted by a grand slam from Derek Williams.

Pregame:

1st Inning:

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Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

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