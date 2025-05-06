Miami Baseball Climbs To A Two-Seed In Latest NCAA Tournament Projections
The country now has a glimpse of what is happening in Coral Gables. The Miami Hurricanes are one of the best teams in the country, and some know that something special can happen with this team. All it takes is being hot at the right time, and the Hurricanes are scorching as they prepare to close out the season.
With the season almost over, the Hurricanes are starting to turn their attention to the ACC and NCAA Tournaments. Last week, they were a projected three-seed, but after another series win against a top-15 opponent, the Canes have risen to a two-seed in most projections.
Here are a look at a few places the Hurricanes could end up if they don't win out and host regionals:
Auburn Regional
1. Auburn (5)
2. Miami
3. Northeastern
4. Oral Roberts
Tuscaloosa Regional
1. Alabama (13)
2. Miami
3. Kansas State
4. Holy Cross
The way the hosting situation looks, the Hurricanes are likely headed to SEC country if they don't find a way to win out and possibly host. The Canes still have some climbing in the top 25 as well even with them being rated No. 25 in the RPI.
D1 Baseball Top 25:
- Texas
- Florida State
- LSU
- North Carolina
- Oregon
- Georgia
- Arkansas
- Auburn
- Clemson
- Oregon State
- Vanderbilt
- West Virginia
- UC Irvine
- Coastal Carolina
- Tennessee
- NC State
- Oklahoma
- UCLA
- Troy
- Louisville
- Southern Miss
- Arizona
- Alabama
- Ole Miss
- USC
The Hurricanes will return to action Tuesday, hosting FIU in their final midweek matchup of the regular season. First pitch is slated for 6 p.m. at Mark Light Field.