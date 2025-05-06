All Hurricanes

Miami Baseball Climbs To A Two-Seed In Latest NCAA Tournament Projections

The Miami Hurricanes baseball team continues to trend in the right direction, and now they turn their attention to finishing the season strong and climbing to try to be a host for the NCAA Tournament.

Justice Sandle

Miami Hurricanes Pitcher Griffin Hugus pushing Bobby Marsh in celebrations after a Grand Slam against Princeton.
Miami Hurricanes Pitcher Griffin Hugus pushing Bobby Marsh in celebrations after a Grand Slam against Princeton. / Miami Hurricanes Athletics

The country now has a glimpse of what is happening in Coral Gables. The Miami Hurricanes are one of the best teams in the country, and some know that something special can happen with this team. All it takes is being hot at the right time, and the Hurricanes are scorching as they prepare to close out the season.

With the season almost over, the Hurricanes are starting to turn their attention to the ACC and NCAA Tournaments. Last week, they were a projected three-seed, but after another series win against a top-15 opponent, the Canes have risen to a two-seed in most projections.

Here are a look at a few places the Hurricanes could end up if they don't win out and host regionals:

Auburn Regional

1. Auburn (5)
2. Miami
3. Northeastern
4. Oral Roberts

Tuscaloosa Regional

1. Alabama (13)
2. Miami
3. Kansas State
4. Holy Cross

The way the hosting situation looks, the Hurricanes are likely headed to SEC country if they don't find a way to win out and possibly host. The Canes still have some climbing in the top 25 as well even with them being rated No. 25 in the RPI.

D1 Baseball Top 25:

  1. Texas
  2. Florida State
  3. LSU
  4. North Carolina
  5. Oregon
  6. Georgia
  7. Arkansas
  8. Auburn
  9. Clemson
  10. Oregon State
  11. Vanderbilt
  12. West Virginia
  13. UC Irvine
  14. Coastal Carolina
  15. Tennessee
  16. NC State
  17. Oklahoma
  18. UCLA
  19. Troy
  20. Louisville
  21. Southern Miss
  22. Arizona
  23. Alabama
  24. Ole Miss
  25. USC

The Hurricanes will return to action Tuesday, hosting FIU in their final midweek matchup of the regular season. First pitch is slated for 6 p.m. at Mark Light Field.

