Miami Baseball Drops Another Game to No. 21 North Carolina 4-2
The Miami Hurricanes (14-13, 1-7 ACC) continue their road struggles, dropping the series against No. 21 North Carolina (21-6, 6-5 ACC) 4-2.
The Hurricanes continue to struggle to find an identity when Griffin Hugus is not on the mound. They tend to be a slugging team, but they struggled again today to bring in runs. The team was without one of their best sluggers in Bobby Marsh, due to sickness, but the Canes still have some of the best hitters in the ACC. Derek Williams brought in a homerun to start the game for the Canes, but they could never find their momentum and chances to bring anyone in.
What also hurt was that, through eight innings, the Hurricanes did not give up a single earned run. All four of the Tar Heels runs were unearned, with defensive struggles and another bad fourth inning for the Canes. Hurricanes pitcher Brian Walters is also a pitcher out of position. He is better served as a reliever, and he does well starting, but he gets behind in his counts quickly and easily. He is a fantastic pitcher but gave up nine hits with a 5.50 ERA and four strikeouts.
If you want to find the positives in this game or even the season, then look at the younger talent coach J.D. Arteaga brought in. Fabio Peralta has been a gem for the Hurricanes. Michael Torres found his way back into the rotation thanks to the sicknesses of a few Hurricanes players and was great at center field and found a way to get on base consistently. Pitchers Tate DeRias and Michael Fernadez have been great finds for the Canes as well.
Miami and No. 21 North Carolina’s Sunday matchup, which was originally scheduled for 1 p.m., will now begin at noon. They look to avoid the series sweep. They have lost five series in a row and are in a deep hole going 1-7 to start ACC play.