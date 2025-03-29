All Hurricanes

Miami Baseball Drops Another Game to No. 21 North Carolina 4-2

Miami Baseball is struggling to find answers on both sides of the ball, dropping the series to the Tar Heels.

May 23, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami (Fl) Hurricanes infielder Daniel Cuvet (14) heads to third against the Clemson Tigers in the second inning during the ACC Baseball Tournament at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

The Miami Hurricanes (14-13, 1-7 ACC) continue their road struggles, dropping the series against No. 21 North Carolina (21-6, 6-5 ACC) 4-2.

The Hurricanes continue to struggle to find an identity when Griffin Hugus is not on the mound. They tend to be a slugging team, but they struggled again today to bring in runs. The team was without one of their best sluggers in Bobby Marsh, due to sickness, but the Canes still have some of the best hitters in the ACC. Derek Williams brought in a homerun to start the game for the Canes, but they could never find their momentum and chances to bring anyone in.

What also hurt was that, through eight innings, the Hurricanes did not give up a single earned run. All four of the Tar Heels runs were unearned, with defensive struggles and another bad fourth inning for the Canes. Hurricanes pitcher Brian Walters is also a pitcher out of position. He is better served as a reliever, and he does well starting, but he gets behind in his counts quickly and easily. He is a fantastic pitcher but gave up nine hits with a 5.50 ERA and four strikeouts.

If you want to find the positives in this game or even the season, then look at the younger talent coach J.D. Arteaga brought in. Fabio Peralta has been a gem for the Hurricanes. Michael Torres found his way back into the rotation thanks to the sicknesses of a few Hurricanes players and was great at center field and found a way to get on base consistently. Pitchers Tate DeRias and Michael Fernadez have been great finds for the Canes as well.

Miami and No. 21 North Carolina’s Sunday matchup, which was originally scheduled for 1 p.m., will now begin at noon. They look to avoid the series sweep. They have lost five series in a row and are in a deep hole going 1-7 to start ACC play.

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

