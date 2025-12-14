How to Watch Miami Basketball Take on FIU

The Miami Hurricanes (9-2) are riding on a four-game win streak and look to extend it against the FIU Panthers. However, the Panthers are riding on a three-game win streak of their own. It will be a "war," and the Canes are preparing for it.

After defeating UL Monroe 109-74, the Hurricanes still look to get healthier. There hasn't been much to look at for the Canes, with most of their rotation being injured; some players are still playing at a high level.

Malik Reneau is playing at the All-American level that has lifted the Canes this season. He is averaging 20 points a game and has started to become more consistent. Tre Donaldson just recorded his second double-double in a row, while Ernest Udeh added on a double-double, becoming a scoring threat for the Canes.

The Hurricanes are playing like a team that is comfortably in the NCAA Tournament, but there is still a lot of game left to get them comfortable enough to be called that good.

Miami Hurricanes Player to Watch: Tre Donaldson

Dec 2, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Tre Donaldson (3) reacts during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Michigan transfer has started to get comfortable in this Hurricanes offense. He is coming off another double-double as his guard continues to grow. Donaldson has been attacking the paint with a purpose and has found open players around the flow because of it. He is starting to show off some swagger in his play now, as he continues to grow as a true point guard.

FIU Panthers Player to Watch: Corey Stephenson

Nov 8, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Florida International Panthers forward Corey Stephenson (3) dunks the ball against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The Panthers' leading scorer has played great basketball over the season. He is averaging 17.5 points and eight rebounds. He is a near double-double machine, but that will not slow him down in the paint. He will have a fun battle against Malik Reneau as the big men clash head-to-head.

How to Watch: FIU at Miami

Who: Miami Hurricanes and FIU Panthers

When: Tuesday, 7 p.m. ET

Where: Watsco Center, Coral Gables, Fla.

TV: ACCN+/ESPN+

Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM

Last time out, FIU Panthers: The Panthers are coming off it's third straight win in a row, downing Jacksonville 88-65. FIU had four players in double figures, leading ahead.

Last Time Out, Miami Hurricanes: The Hurricanes handle business against UL-Monroe with six players scoring in double figures.

Series Miami 11, FIU 1: The Hurricanes have dominated the series against the Panthers losing the last seven games in a row against UM.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, and BlueSky.

Read More Miami Hurricanes News: