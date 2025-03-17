Miami Baseball Faces Same Issues as Last Season Dropping Series to No. 11 Wake Forest
Miami baseball has a problem. It's the same problem as last season.
Take away the starting pitching from Griffin Hugus and there are massive concerns about the arms the Hurricanes have.
The Hurricanes (12-9, 0-3 ACC) have started ACC play in a bad spot against No. 11 Wake Forest (18-3, 6-0 ACC) after getting swept by the Demon Deacons. Now they have to worry about more ACC matchups over the next two weekends against No. 5 Florida State and No. 17 North Carolina. To say that the season could already be on the line this early in March, is an understatement.
Miami baseball expects to be in super regionals consistently. After a rough first season under J.D. Arteaga, if they don't turn it around this season, someone could be on the chopping block. The key is to try and find some answer in the bullpen.
At bat, the Hurricanes are starting to heat up at the right time, but the arms on the plate are so questionable, that scoring 10 runs against a good team might not be enough. The Hurricanes have the capabilities of an explosive offense but against the Demon Deacons, their weaknesses were enhanced and it killed them.
Nick Robert struggled on Friday, and Brain Walters struggled in the second game of the doubleheader. Anyone else in the Bullpen will struggle to stay in for at least an inning before they get pulled for another arm before they get pulled again. The Canes need a new pitching strategy and they need it quickly.
Something has to give for the Hurricanes as they travel to take on Florida Atlantic again this season after suffering a 2-1 loss.
How to Watch Miami Baseball at Florida Atlantic
What: University of Miami Hurricanes @ Florida Atlantic Owls
When: Tuesday, March 18
Time: 6:30 PM EST
Where: FAU Baseball Stadium, Boca Raton, Florida
TV: N/A
Live Stream: ACCNX
