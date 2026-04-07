Miami Baseball Gains Third ACC Player of the Week Honors of the Season

It took some time for him to get out of his slump, but the Miami Hurricanes leadoff man has shaken back into form and has now garnered conference honors.

Miami infielder Jake Ogden has been named ACC Player of the Week following a dominant stretch at the plate, highlighted by his performance in Miami’s series victory this past weekend over Virginia Tech.

Ogden is the third Hurricanes to get these honors this season.

The Homestead, Fla., led the Hurricanes against the Virginia Tech Hokies, winning the series 2-1, starting with its outstanding batting average. During the series, Ogden hit .538 (7-for-13) with four runs scored, two doubles, two triples, one home run, four RBI, and 15 total bases, posting a 1.154 slugging percentage and .571 on-base percentage.

He nearly had a cycle in the second game, while contining to grow as the Canes leadoff man even if some tried to get J.D. Arteaga to move him from the spot.

However, this movement began when the Canes won their first ACC series of the season on the road at Clemson. The senior second baseman batted .242 with a .361 on-base percentage. However, in the past seven games, he is hitting .485 (16-for-33) with 12 runs scored, four doubles, two triples, one home run, and seven RBI, posting a .818 slugging percentage and .514 on-base percentage.

Miami Hurricanes second baseman Jake Ogden ( No. 4) after a home run in the first inning against UCF. | Miami Hurricanes Athletics

Over his last five games, Ogden has been batting .591 (13-for-22) with seven extra-base hits, seven RBI and 24 total bases, good for a 1.091 slugging percentage and .625 on-base percentage. He has recorded four multi-hit performances during that span.

While this is the third honor for the Hurricanes this season, it is the first ACC weekly honor of Ogden’s career. He looks to continue his rampage against FIU, with the first pitch set for 6 p.m. April 7, at Mark Light Field on ACCNX.

ACC Baseball Rankings:

1. Georgia Tech (12-3 ACC, 26-5 Overall)

2. Florida State (9-3, 24-7)

3. North Carolina (11-4, 27-5-1)

4. Boston College (22-11overall, 9-6 ACC)

5. Virginia (24-9, 8-7)

6. Wake Forest (23-10, 8-7)

7.Miami (24-8, 6-6)

8. Pittsburgh (21-9, 6-6)

9. NC State (21-11, 6-6)

10. Duke (21-13, 7-8)

11. Louisville (19-13, 5-7)

12. Notre Dame (15-12, 6-9)

13. Virginia Tech (15-15, 6-9)

14. Clemson (21-12, 4-8)

15. Stanford (14-15, 4-8)

16, California (14-16, 1-11)

Courtesy of Miami Athletics

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube,and BlueSky.

Read More Miami Hurricanes News: