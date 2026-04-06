The Good, Bad, and Ugly From Miami's Series Win Against Virginia Tech

CORAL GABLES — At this point last season, the Miami Hurricanes were 15-15, and looking to understand where they would be come postseason time. This season is different.

The Hurricanes are coming off another series win in conference play, this time defeating Virginia Tech, but there are still some question marks. Miami stands at 24-8 and 6-6 in conference play. They are currently in seventh place, but they could be even higher.

Against the Hokies, the Canes displayed a ton of positives but also some negatives that could hold them back in the postseason.

The Good: Starting Pitching

The Hurricanes might have found the proper rotation of arms now with the return of AJ Ciscar. Rob Evans continues to be UM's strikeout king, and limits as much damage as his Cane. As the Friday starter, for this week, Evans was an athletic arm continuing the stack of wins for the Canes.

Saturday was sophomore Lazzaro Collera, who proved to be another great arm, and is testing his limits on how deep he can go. Sunday was different, however. It was a positive to see Ciscar return after dealing with a bicep strain during the Clemson series, but he also got clipped early in the game, before he found his ace form again. It costs the Canes, but a strong rotation that can each go at least six innings deep.

Bad: Stranding Batters

The first game was an anomaly, but the last two saw the Canes miss opportunities to sweep the Hokies. Hitting is the best thing that the Hurricanes do, and they get on the bag often, but sometimes they struggle to bring in those runners on third and second. This comes from a top 10 offensive production in the country.

Miami's one of the best offenses in the country, and have star hitters all around, but the little things for then continue to be one things that is holding them back from those Omaha goals.

Ugly: Nearly Error Free Baseball

Miami Freshman Dylan Dubovik (47) after a home run against Lafayette. | Miami Hurricanes Athletics

Friday was the first game in nearly two weeks that the Hurricanes played error-free baseball. It was also one of the best offensive performances of the season. However, the final two games of the series were when the nagging habit of sloppy baseball started to hurt them.

Specifically, it hurt them in the final game with only two errors, but one allowed more runs than necessary. A freshman mistake from Dylan Dubovik, who will clean it up, and a rare throwing error from Alex Sosa kept the Canes from getting the sweep on the weekend.

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