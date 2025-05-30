All Hurricanes

Miami Baseball Lands Commitment From In-State Rival FIU

FIU loses one of its first players to the transfer portal as first baseman Brylan West commits to the Miami Hurricanes.

Justice Sandle

Duluth Husky Brylan West high-fives his third base coach after hitting a solo home run Tuesday against the St. Cloud Rox at Joe Faber Field. Duluth lost 9-1 as West had two of the Huskies' three hits. The sophomore at Florida International has hit two home runs this summer.
If you didn't know by now, the University of Miami is a recruiting school, and even in the playoffs, coach J.D. Arteaga and staff don't rest. They have a new addition for next season's team as they land the commitment of former FIU slugger Brylan West.

According to Kendall Rogers of D1 Baseball, West has been one of the biggest targets from the portal, and now he doesn't have to go far to be with his new team. The first team All-USA first baseman will bring consistency for the Canes out of the position. Hitting-wise, Todd Hudson and Renzo Gonzalez have not been the best hitters for the Canes, but have been great defensively. West hit .336 with 12 home runs and 29 RBIs this season.

If he were on the team now, he would only be behind Golden Spikes semifinalist Daniel Cuvet in homers and fourth in RBIs behind Cuvet, Jake Ogden, and Max Galvin. He would also be the fourth-best hitter on the team based on his average.

This is the first addition for the Hurricanes for the 2026 season. They have a chance to see a lot of turnover similar to last year, but they might not fall into the same issue as last year. This season showed a lot of promise, and many players, while draft-eligible, could return for another season in Coral Gables.

