Miami Baseball Needs To Win Out for Everyone's Sake
Scrapping by getting one wins in series losses has been a motto for the Miami Hurricanes baseball team this year. They sit with a 14-13 overall record and 2-7 in conference play.
The sky isn't falling yet, but if the Canes can't find a way to get some wins on the board, making the NCAA Tournament won't be the only issue they would have to deal with. Making the ACC Tournament is fine, and they have the talent to go on a run similar to last year, reaching the semifinals. The issue is the fans who have been skeptical of the hiring of J.D. Arteaga since he was first announced as the head coach of the storied program.
Arteaga is in year two, and some things just seem not to be clicking. He is trying to find an answer with a roster that has a lot of talented players but inconsistent ones. Pitching is another issue like last season, but he might have sparked a new rotation that could be profitable as the season continues.
Regardless of some of the coaching mistakes, Arteaga has done one thing well: recruiting. Look at the talent this year, especially in the freshman class. It was a battle between Fabio Peralta and Michael Torres to see who would take over that center field position, and now both have found a way to be in the lineup and in the backfield together. They are pros back there, and Peralta has been a spark plug once he got placed in the two-hole for the Canes. Torres still needs to improve his hitting, but he always finds a way to get on base.
The Transfer portal was a great recruiting job, outside of some of the pitching. Griffin Hugus looks like an early pick for the MLB Draft, while Jake Ogden, Max Glavin, Bobby Marsh, and Derek Williams have been steals and great roster pieces.
Continually raving about the talent UM has is what also frustrates the fanbase. They see what the Hurricanes are capable of if they could be a consistent team. They have a top-25 team on paper but are just not executing like one. That is when they place that blame on Arteaga and his coaching staff. So, for everyone's sake, this team needs to turn around and go on a run. They have a chance to get back into the mix of ACC play with a series against a middling Pitt team who are stuck in neutral after dropping its last series against Boston College. Making a regional is a must for this season. Anything after that will be up to how the team plays.