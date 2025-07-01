Miami Baseball Record Books Begin to Be Rewritten By Daniel Cuvet
To say the least, Daniel Cuvet is a superstar for the Miami Hurricanes and his sophomore season places him in the record books for the Hurricanes.
To think that he started slow this season, and once he picked it up, he was nearly unstoppable. Now, after another All-American season, Cuvet has started to rewrite the Hurricanes' record books with his name all over.
Cuvet put together one of the most dominant offensive years in college baseball this year, hitting .372 with 18 home runs and 84 RBI. His 84 RBI rank fifth-most in a single season in Miami history, while his 42 career homers are tied for seventh all-time at Miami.
If Cuvet can keep the pace that he had to close the season next year, he has the chance to finish in the top all-time in Hurricanes home runs and possibly finish as the No. 1 all-time home run leader in Hurricanes history. His RBI status could bolster the same recognition.
Cuvet garnered five postseason All-America honors. He was tabbed with three First-Team All-America recognitions, having previously earned First-Team honors from ABCA/Rawlings, D1 Baseball, and Baseball America, along with Second-Team accolades from Perfect Game and the NCBWA.
Cuvet is set to return next season with most of the production from last season's group. Next year, the Hurricanes look to return to their original stomping grounds in Omaha, where they made themselves a blue-blood in college baseball. Cuvet could be the one to lead the charge and send the Canes back to the promised land with another impressive season.