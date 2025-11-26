Miami's Secondary Depth Has Endless Superstars, Including One Standout Sophomore
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes have something they didn't have last season: young depth. The Hurricanes are playing some of the best football of the season, and it starts with the men in the back playing at an elite level.
They are down a player in Keionte Scott, but the rest of the room has superstar abilities as well. Jakobe Thomas, Xavier Lucas, a returning Damari Brown, Ethan O'Connor, and Bryce Fitzgerald have all been standouts. However, one has improved rapidly since transferring in.
The best thing about this secondary and the youth. Zechariah Poyser has been a starter since day one for the Hurricanes and has improved the most. Head coach Mario Cristobal loves what he has seen from his star player and looks to keep him around for another season.
"I think he's been excellent the entire season," Cristobal said. "I think he's so versatile. Has played the strong, the free, he's jumped in at nickel. He's been very effective as a blitzer, as a man-to-man cover guy, playing the middle of the field, playing off the hashes, running the alley, being very stout on the perimeter, getting guys on the ground.
"I thought his sack was a huge play in the game, not to mention the fumble recovery. But he's been consistent all year long. His best football is ahead of him. I mean, we see a guy that's just going to continue to get better and better, but he's been a big difference maker for us this year."
For the season, Posyer has been playing at an All-American level, but he won't get the recognition once the season ends. Ahead of the final game of the season, he has 42 total tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, two fumble recovers, and five pass deflections. He has been great for the Canes, but he is more grateful just for the opportunity.
"I really think it's God, to be honest, but I give credit to the system, too, Posyser said. "The coaches create the culture that the coach wants to build here. But yeah, I give God and the culture the credit."
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.