Miami's Secondary Depth Has Endless Superstars, Including One Standout Sophomore

Zechariah Poyser has been one of the best players in the country, but it has gone unnoticed because of the other players around him.

Justice Sandle

University of Miami safety Zechariah Poyser (7) celebrates after defending Florida State University wide receiver Duce Robinson (0).
University of Miami safety Zechariah Poyser (7) celebrates after defending Florida State University wide receiver Duce Robinson (0). / Audrey Shaw/ FSView & Florida Flambeau / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes have something they didn't have last season: young depth. The Hurricanes are playing some of the best football of the season, and it starts with the men in the back playing at an elite level.

They are down a player in Keionte Scott, but the rest of the room has superstar abilities as well. Jakobe Thomas, Xavier Lucas, a returning Damari Brown, Ethan O'Connor, and Bryce Fitzgerald have all been standouts. However, one has improved rapidly since transferring in.

The best thing about this secondary and the youth. Zechariah Poyser has been a starter since day one for the Hurricanes and has improved the most. Head coach Mario Cristobal loves what he has seen from his star player and looks to keep him around for another season.

Oct 17, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes safety Zechariah Poyser (7) recovers a fumble against the Louisvi
Oct 17, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes safety Zechariah Poyser (7) recovers a fumble against the Louisville Cardinals during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

"I think he's been excellent the entire season," Cristobal said. "I think he's so versatile. Has played the strong, the free, he's jumped in at nickel. He's been very effective as a blitzer, as a man-to-man cover guy, playing the middle of the field, playing off the hashes, running the alley, being very stout on the perimeter, getting guys on the ground.

"I thought his sack was a huge play in the game, not to mention the fumble recovery. But he's been consistent all year long. His best football is ahead of him. I mean, we see a guy that's just going to continue to get better and better, but he's been a big difference maker for us this year."

For the season, Posyer has been playing at an All-American level, but he won't get the recognition once the season ends. Ahead of the final game of the season, he has 42 total tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, two fumble recovers, and five pass deflections. He has been great for the Canes, but he is more grateful just for the opportunity.

Nov 8, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Syracuse Orange quarterback Rickie Collins (10) leaps to avoid the tackle of Miami
Nov 8, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Syracuse Orange quarterback Rickie Collins (10) leaps to avoid the tackle of Miami Hurricanes safety Zechariah Poyser (7) during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images / Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

"I really think it's God, to be honest, but I give credit to the system, too, Posyser said. "The coaches create the culture that the coach wants to build here. But yeah, I give God and the culture the credit."

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI.

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

