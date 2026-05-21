Miami Baseball Seeks Revenge Against Boston College in ACC Tournament: Live Updates

The Miami Hurricanes are on a mission. They have played two games in a row without errors, highlighting how well the team can play when they are at the top of their game.

The question now is, can they continue on their path to an ACC Championship when their defense needs them most against one of the peskiest teams in the country?

Boston College and "birdball" took care of the games to start the season, but that was due to the Canes letting go of a late-game lead, dropping game one in the 11th inning. Now, the Hurricanes' offense continues to hum, and J.D. Arteaga is ready, knowing that his team has to improve.

"There's always things to improve on," Arteaga said. "Consistency out of the bullpen and coming in throwing strikes that's that's number one and we've had our defensive issues throughout the year. We were solid today. They played good defense, a couple of double plays. There's always room for improvement. When guys got opportunities to come in out of bullpen is coming in, throwing strikes, challenge guys and get people out."

Pregame:

Back on the scene 🎬 pic.twitter.com/S2qBioNjQ1 — Miami Hurricanes Baseball (@CanesBaseball) May 21, 2026

Injuries:

No Coats in the pen for the Canes https://t.co/nFmGJVAgPs — Justice Sandle (@Justice_News5) May 21, 2026

Miami Outs:

Daniel Cuvet, 3B

TJ Coats, P

Thanks to the Virginia and Georgia Tech game going long, the new pitch time is 3:40 p.m. ET for Miami and Boston College.

1st Inning:

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